Resurfacing franchise opens to serve Carson area

William Reyes and business partner Kevin Oddieo have joined the nationwide network of Get A Grip Franchising, expanding the resurfacing leader's reach to the Carson City, Reno and Sparks areas.

Get A Grip Resurfacing repairs and resurfaces cracked fiberglass bathtubs, scratched or stained porcelain tile and even Formica, laminate or cultured marble kitchen counter tops and cabinets. All at a fraction of the cost of replacing them, the company said.

Reyes and Oddieo spent time in Albuquerque, N.M., where Get A Grip is headquartered, to learn more about Get A Grip's exclusive products and techniques. Unlike some training programs, Get A Grip puts its franchisees directly into the field, training them on actual customer jobs. This is where franchisees learn to resurface practically every surface in the home: counter tops, showers, tubs, tile, and cabinets.

"I learned about Get A Grip's exceptional products and turn-key business model when another contractor left a client of mine high and dry on a job. I started researching resurfacing options and immediately saw the transformation that occurs with Get A Grip products on dated counter tops, kitchens and bathrooms. I then contacted the Las Vegas franchise and quickly realized this was an opportunity I didn't want to miss," says William Reyes, who also owns Battle Born Painting in Reno. He and Oddieo have been friends for more than two decades.

Oddieo's background includes estimation/sales in flooring and coatings.

"I've always wanted to own my own business, and have seen Will's success over the years. When he approached me about Get A Grip, and I saw the excellent support from the headquarters and the huge potential to grow in our area, I was all in," Oddieo said.

Get A Grip's dedication to researching, creating and implementing new and increasingly efficient techniques and products sets the company apart from others in the remodeling industry. The company even holds a unique patent and several registered trademarks. Unbeatable warranties help Get A Grip back up its claim it has the best products and the best processes in the industry. Get A Grip's proprietary, breakthrough, and patented products, which are designed for laminate, porcelain, fiberglass, and tile surfaces, cure in just 24 hours.

Get A Grip has 30 locations across 17 other states. It debuted on the Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list of franchise companies in the United States and Canada in 2007.

For information, call 775-303-2017, or go to http://www.getagrip.com.