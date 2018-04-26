Ride train from Carson City to Virginia City for Mother’s Day

To celebrate the moms in your life, the V&T Railway is offering relaxing Mother's Day train rides on May 12 and 13.

The train will traverse 16 miles of landscape in a journey through the historic Comstock, departing Carson City at 10 a.m. and arriving in Virginia City by noon, before returning to the capital city at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $38 for seniors and $25 for children ages 3-16. Toddlers and infants ride free when they sit on a parent's lap.

The pre-season, round-trip train ride will feature 100-year-old Pullman coaches and a 1953 ALCO (American Locomotive Company) heritage diesel locomotive, allowing guests to experience the authenticity of the Old West through the train.

The ride will include a mimosa, coffee and pastry bar prior to leaving the station, live entertainment and long-stemmed roses for all the mothers aboard.

"We are so excited to start off our season by welcoming the families in our area to enjoy the V&T through a scenic and historic ride of the Comstock," said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for the VTRW. "Our Mother's Day train is our pre-season kick-off event and will feature entertainment for the entire family, as well as a beautiful rose for moms once they've returned from Virginia City."

Recommended Stories For You

During the ride, guests can expect to see the scenic views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, abandoned mine shafts and a possible glimpse at the region's wild mustangs while passing through two tunnels during the trip.

Once in Virginia City, families can enjoy sightseeing, historic tours, dining, shopping and much more before departing for Carson City.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007. The Carson City passenger station is approximately seven miles from Carson City at 4650 Eastgate Siding Road.

For information and a calendar of upcoming events, go to http://www.vtrailway.com. For the latest updates on the V&T, find it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.