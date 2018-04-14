Road Report for April 16-22

The following information applies to the period of April 16-22:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.

Curry Street will be closed between Koontz Lane and Eagle Station Lane for all hours Monday-Friday. Drivers are asked to follow the detours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Combs Canyon will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Penny Lane will have reduced lanes between Meadowood Road and Lakeview Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes at the intersection of Lamotte Road, between Hytech Drive and Technology Way, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday.