Road Report for April 9-15
April 7, 2018
The following information applies to the period of April 9-15.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Northbound and southbound U.S. 395 will have reduced lanes (left turn lane onto Airport Road will be closed) between Airport Road and Stephanie Way from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays. The speed will be reduced to 55 mph.
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Russell Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours on weekdays.
Clear Creek Avenue will have a reduced lane between Center and Silver Sage drives from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curry Street will have a reduced lane between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive from 3 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Winnie Lane will have possible lane reductions between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Ash Canyon Road will have possible lane reductions between Ormsby Avenue and Longview Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Combs Canyon Road will have possible lane reductions between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Penny Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Meadowood Road and Lakeview Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.