Road Report for April 9-15

The following information applies to the period of April 9-15.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 395 will have reduced lanes (left turn lane onto Airport Road will be closed) between Airport Road and Stephanie Way from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays. The speed will be reduced to 55 mph.

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Russell Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours on weekdays.

Clear Creek Avenue will have a reduced lane between Center and Silver Sage drives from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will have a reduced lane between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive from 3 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Winnie Lane will have possible lane reductions between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Ash Canyon Road will have possible lane reductions between Ormsby Avenue and Longview Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Combs Canyon Road will have possible lane reductions between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Penny Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Meadowood Road and Lakeview Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.