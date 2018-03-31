Road Report for March 26-April 1
March 31, 2018
The following information applies to the period of April 2-8:
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Northbound U.S. 395 will have reduced lanes between Airport Road and Stephanie Way from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Russell Way from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road during business hours on weekdays.
Clear Creek Avenue will have a lane closure between Center and Silver Sage drives from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.
Curry Street will have a lane closure between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive from 3 a.m. to noon Monday.
Winnie Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Ash Canyon Road will have possible lane restrictions between Ormsby Avenue to Longview Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Combs Canyon will have possible lane restrictions between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Penny Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Meadowood Road and Lakeview Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Fairview Drive will have a lane closure between Lompa Lane and Bordeaux Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Additionally, due to an event Carson Street will be closed between Robinson and Fifth streets from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. All east/west streets between Robinson and Fifth will be closed as well.
