Road Report for March 26-April 1

The following information applies to the period of March 26-April 1:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Little Lane will be closed in both directions between Janas Way and Tanglewood Apartment entrance east of Roop Street, Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please follow detour.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Northbound U.S. 395 will have shoulder work between Airport Road and Stephanie Way, Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Speed will be reduced to 55 MPH.

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 30 minutes delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clear Creek Avenue will have a lane closure between Center Drive and Silver Sage Drive, Monday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curry Street will have a lane closure between Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Winnie Lane will have possible lane restrictions between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ash Canyon Road will have possible lane restrictions between Ormsby Avenue to Longview Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.