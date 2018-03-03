Road Report for March 4, 2018
March 3, 2018
The following information applies to the period of March 5-11:
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Combs Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and Roop Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 30 minutes delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Special Event
Brain Safety Day —Ann Street will be closed between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
