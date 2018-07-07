Road report for the week of July 9, 2018

The following information applies to the period of July 9-15:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Corbett Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Park Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adams Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

U.S. 395 Southbound left turn lane will be closed at Airport Road, Monday-Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Airport Road left turn lane will be closed at U.S. 395, Monday-Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and Adams Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 395 Northbound and Southbound will have reduced lanes at Airport Road, Monday-Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Special Events

Levitt Concert Series — King Street will be closed between Division Street and Philips Street, Saturday, noon to 11:00 p.m.

Celebration of Life — Telegraph Street will be closed between Carson Street and Curry Street, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed between Telegraph Street and Spear Street, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.