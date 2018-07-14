Road report for week of July 16-22
July 14, 2018
The following information applies to the period of July 16-22:
Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Arrowhead Drive between Garnet Way and Imus Road, Wednesday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Butti Way between Airport Road and Fairview Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Access to Public Works and Park's Department buildings will be maintained via Airport Road.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Intersection of Carson Street and Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Highway 50 and Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Highway 50 and College Parkway will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Highway 50 and Airport Road will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Highway 50 and Lompa Lane will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Highway 50 and I-580 will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of College Parkway and I-580 will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Fairview Drive and I-580 will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Carson Street and Clear Creek Avenue will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Carson Street and Clearview Drive will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Carson Street and Eagle Station Lane will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Carson Street and Koontz Lane will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intersection of Carson Street and Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes between Fifth Street and Edmonds Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Special Events
The Levitt Concert Series will close King Street between Division and Thompson streets from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Taste of Downtown will prompt the following closures:
Second Street between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Fourth will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Musser Street will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Proctor Street will be closed between Curry and Plaza streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Telegraph Street will be closed between Curry and Plaza streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Spear Street will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.
Carson Street will be closed between Fifth and Robinson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 a.m.