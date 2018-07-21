Road report for week of July 23-29

The following information applies to the period of July 23-29:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Long Street will have reduced lanes between Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Carson Street northbound will have reduced lanes between Long and Bath streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes between Butti Way and Edmonds Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Special Event

The Levitt AMP Concert Series will close King Street between Division and Thompson streets from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.