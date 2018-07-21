Road report for week of July 23-29
July 21, 2018
The following information applies to the period of July 23-29:
Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Long Street will have reduced lanes between Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Carson Street northbound will have reduced lanes between Long and Bath streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Fairview Drive will have reduced lanes between Butti Way and Edmonds Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Special Event
The Levitt AMP Concert Series will close King Street between Division and Thompson streets from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.