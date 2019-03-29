Robert Redford produced movie filmed in Carson City to be shown at Fandango

A movie filmed in Carson City which depicts the Bureau of Land Management's rehabilation program for inmates who train wild horses to be sold at auction for adoption will be shown here in the community at the Galaxy Fandango 10 Theater.

Robert Redford is the executive producer of the Sundance movie "The Mustang" which will premiere at the Fandango at 7 p.m. April 11 and will be shown at numerous times at the theater thereafter through April 17.

The movie was filmed at the history Nevada State Prison in Carson City, which closed in 2012, and scenes of the state prison can be seen in the movie's trailer which can be seen here http://focusfeatures.com/the-mustang.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who's given the chance to participate in the rehabilitation program involving the training of wild mustangs.

Matthias Schoenaerts portrays Coleman, who's spotted by a no-nonsense veteran trainer portrayed by Bruce Dern and helped by an outgoing fellow inmate and trick rider (Jason Mitchell). The movie is directed by French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Schoenaerts is known for the Academy Award winning film "The Danish Girl" and Jennifer Lawrence's "Red Sparrow."

The film was shot at the Nevada State Prison over a six-week period in 2017. Others featured in the film include Connie Britton ("Spin City," "Friday Night Lights" television series, "9-1-1"), who portrays a psychologist, and local actor Lack Waggon of Carson City.

Recommended Stories For You

Other Northern Nevada residents also participated with the film crew and as extras. There were more than 1,200 volunteer hours associated with the film.

The movie parallels mustang rehabilitation program in Carson City, the Northern Nevada Correctional Center/Stewart Conservation Camp Saddle Horse and Burro Training Program.

For the scheduled showings of "The Mustang" visit https://www.fandango.com/galaxy-fandango-aauon/theater-page.