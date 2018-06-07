Rock with Carson City Library’s learning challenge

The Carson City Library will kick off its "Libraries Rock" Summer Learning Challenge on Sunday with a food truck, yoga and other family-friendly activities.

The challenge includes age-appropriate assignments for participants from birth to old age, with raffle prizes for those who complete the challenge.

"With the Summer Learning Challenge, we are definitely helping to curb the summer slide where students lose reading comprehension over the break," said library Director Sena Loyd. "We feel encouraging adults to read, listen to audio books and attend events at the library set a good example for their children to follow and inspires lifelong learning."

More than just exciting the next generation to love books, Loyd said, adults who read create a stronger community.

"According the Pew Research Center, about 24 percent of adults said they haven't read even part of a book in the last year," Loyd said. "That's pretty dismal. Reading, whether it's in print, electronic or audio form, is what opens us up to new ideas and new information."

In addition to reading assignments, the library will also host an array of workshops and presentations throughout the challenge.

Recommended Stories For You

Representatives from the Conservation Ambassador's Amazing Amazon's program, which rescues wild animals that have been illegally bred or raised in captivity, will put on a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"They will have six to eight animals from around the world, including an alligator or crocodile," Loyd said. "It's family friendly and backed by scientific evidence."

The activities during the challenge serve as supplemental teaching devices.

"These activities touch people who may learn in an experiential fashion," Loyd said. "They may become interested in a topic through an activity, then be led to research by reading even more."

The Summer Learning Challenge Kickoff will be noon-3 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St. Free food from the King of Kings food truck will be available to all participants who sign up for the challenge. Raffle tickets for prizes will be awarded at each activity attended.

This year's theme is "Libraries Rock."

"Libraries definitely rock," Loyd said. "And we will be using rocks and minerals — and rock music — in several activities over the summer."

The library's coding camp will allow participants to code a musical instrument. Rock painting will be available during the kickoff party and lunar rocks and meteorites will be on display in August.

"It's pretty exciting," Loyd said.

The challenge will end with a party 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 where grand prizes will be drawn.

For information, registration or a complete list of activities, go to carsoncitylibrary.org.