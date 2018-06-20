Rockabilly Riot pin-up winner ready to pass crown

If you go

Since Rockabilly Riot started in 2010, Lindsey Harrison has attended each show. particularly the pin-up contest.

"I've watched it every year, but I was never confident enough to try it," she said.

Last year, however, fresh off a divorce and ready to dive into new things, Harrison submitted her photos for consideration for the Miss Rockabilly Riot pin-up contest.

"I just wanted to put myself out there and step out of my bubble," Harrison said. "I was so nervous, I'd never done anything like that before."

When it came time to dress for the event, she was more in her element.

"I love the vintage style, so I already had a closet full of that kind of stuff," she said.

Stepping onto the stage in the Marv Teixeira Pavilion at Mills Park in Carson City, her nerves came back. But they were quickly abated, as she was one of few local contestants.

"I had so many friends and family there," she said. "As soon as I heard them cheering, I was more comfortable."

All the contestants were asked pin-up related questions, and Harrison lucked out when she was asked her favorite shade of lipstick.

"I'm in the beauty industry so that was an easy one," she said. "I could talk about makeup all day."

Her answer was "Andrygony" in the Jeffree Star collection.

Still, the hair stylist and makeup artist felt out of her league.

"I'm not a tiny girl. I'm 6 feet. I'm not petite," she reasoned. "There's no way I'm going to win. There were so many really pretty girls who'd even done professional pin-up photos."

So she was shocked when her name was announced as the winner.

"I just heard everybody screaming and cheering," she said.

She walked away with the crown and a life lesson.

"I can do hard stuff," she said. "It was really empowering."

As her reign comes to an end, she's preparing to pass the crown to the 2018 winner during this year's contest Saturday evening.

It's one of the featured events of the Rockabilly Riot rat rod car show.

"I grew up in a hot rod family," Harrison explained. "My dad had a 29 Ford Model-T. I was always going to car shows. I got into rat rods when I was a little older. They just piece together cars and make them into really cool monster cars.

"I am definitely into car culture."

It's not just the cars that draw her attention.

"The greaser guys are cute," she said. "I'm a sucker for a slick back and a fade."

She plans to look the part as well.

"I took it very classic for the contest last year," Harrison said. "I'm going to make it a little more me this year. I'm definitely going to be rocking some leopard print."