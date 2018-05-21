Rockin’ Rib Fest to spice up Memorial Day weekend in Carson City

Casino Fandango is heating up Memorial Day weekend in Carson City with the community's first-ever Rockin' Rib Fest May 25-28.

The inaugural event marks the only Memorial Day rib fest in the region and will be the largest planned Memorial Day celebration in the community.

Award-winning rib cookers from around the country — including Austin's Texas Lightening BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, Back Forty Texas BBQ, and our own local Carson City BBQ — will gather for the four-day event, which kicks off at noon on May 25 with food, live music and family-friendly activities planned throughout the long holiday weekend. The event concludes at 5 p.m. on May 28. Admission is free.

"Until now, there hasn't been this scale of an event for the community on Memorial Day weekend, so this year we decided to take advantage of the opportunity to host a citywide celebration with delicious food and great music," said Court Cardinal, president and general manager of Casino Fandango. "There's nothing like a barbecue to bring people together on Memorial Day weekend and honor those brave men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. We hope to see friends and neighbors from across the region join us."

Event attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite ribs. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Casino Fandango will also be creating a "beverage garden" for the event, where guests can enjoy everything from domestic and craft beers to wine, margaritas and cocktails, as well as sodas and bottled water.

Recommended Stories For You

Succulent sides and refreshing desserts, as well as Rockin' Rib Fest merchandise, will also be available for purchase at the Casino Fandango booth.

Planned activities include games such as cornhole, Hammer-Schlagen and a pie-eating contest, with prizes for the winners. Dozens of arts and crafts vendors will also be on site.

Several local bands are scheduled to play from open to close each day, including Escalade, the John Dawson Band, Joey Carmen, the Lost Reverends, Arizona Jones, Hindsight, Rick Metz and Reckless Envy.

Michael Furlong's Tribute to Tom Petty will headline Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.