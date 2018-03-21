Rosebud’s Dance Band and the Sierra Sweethearts perform Saturday at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center is offering two chances to dust off your dancing shoes this weekend with live performances on Saturday by two groups — Rosebud's Dance Band and the Sierra Sweethearts.

Rosebud's Dance Band, formed a few years ago as an affiliate of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra, will perform Big Band era dance, jazz, and swing, and some modern pieces inside the Performance Hall at 7 p.m.

The local band meets in Rich Sheldrew's "Man Garage" with Rosebud, the Sheldrews' rescue burro, looking on. Some of the approximately 20 musicians are members of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra.

"The band is really looking forward to playing at the BAC again, it's always a lot of fun and we are looking forward to playing some new tunes for everyone," said musician Kelly Dodge.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for BAC members.

Also at 7 p.m., the Sierra Sweethearts, the Reno all-female band that won last year's Forte Award for Best Bluegrass/Americana Band in Northern Nevada, will perform inside the MHJ Theater, located through the Expresso Yourself Café.

Doors to the theater open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for BAC members, $15 for seniors and students and $18 for general admission.

To purchase tickets for either show, go to breweryarts.org, or call 775-883-1978, or buy them in person at the cafe.

For information, call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.