Rosen to keynote Carson Dems Capital Blue Dinner on April 17
March 28, 2019
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen will keynote the Carson Democrats Capital Blue Dinner on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. in the Nevada Room of the Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St.
Food to be prepared by A Catered Affair. There will also be a no-host wine bar, raffles and silent auctions. Assigned seating available for four or more.
Tickets can be purchased online via PayPal for $67 at http://www.carsoncitydems.org/capital-blue-dinner-2019, or for $65 in cash or by check on Mondays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carson City Dems office, 502 E John St., Suite G â€” always best to call first at 775-841-3367 (841-DEMS). Checks can also be mailed to Carson City Democrats, P.O. Box 3281, Carson City 89702. Reservations required by April 15.
For information contact Judy at 775-721-1731.
