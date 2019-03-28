Rosen to keynote Carson Dems Capital Blue Dinner on April 17

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen will keynote the Carson Democrats Capital Blue Dinner on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. in the Nevada Room of the Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St.

Food to be prepared by A Catered Affair. There will also be a no-host wine bar, raffles and silent auctions. Assigned seating available for four or more.

Tickets can be purchased online via PayPal for $67 at http://www.carsoncitydems.org/capital-blue-dinner-2019, or for $65 in cash or by check on Mondays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carson City Dems office, 502 E John St., Suite G â€” always best to call first at 775-841-3367 (841-DEMS). Checks can also be mailed to Carson City Democrats, P.O. Box 3281, Carson City 89702. Reservations required by April 15.

For information contact Judy at 775-721-1731.