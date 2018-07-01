RSVP has been helping elderly, others who need assistance for 43 years

RSVP's mission is to help frail, homebound, and low-income seniors remain independent by providing high quality programs which allow them to stay in their own homes with dignity. Additionally, RSVP coordinates a volunteer network of seniors who use their skills and talents to provide support to community agencies and address community needs through service.

Established in 1973, Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. (RSVP) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has a demonstrated record of outstanding service for over 43 years to the elderly and other citizens in need of assistance in Nevada. RSVP engages people in a diverse range of activities and volunteers choose when, where, and how often they want to serve. You don't have to be a senior to volunteer and there are multigenerational activities to choose from.

RSVP PROGRAMS OVERVIEW

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM: Volunteers provide free trips to medical and dental appointments, to pick up prescriptions, socialization and shopping, in and outside a persons' county. Gives escorted door-to-door transportation services for elders and adults with disabilities.

HOME COMPANION PROGRAM: Volunteers provide the emotional support, socialization, and human contact that is necessary for the health of homebound elderly persons. Examples include: talking and visiting with seniors, transporting client to medical appointments, shop with the senior or shopping for them, reading to clients, helping with correspondence and small tasks, and telephoning to check on their well-being.

A popular RSVP senior socialization event is the Senior Crafting class which is held at the Cooperative Extension located next to the RSVP office in Carson City. This innovative class has enabled seniors to come together to express their artistic talents in a group setting. Clients are transported to and from the class utilizing RSVP provided transportation.

As an RSVP home companion volunteer, Camille visited isolated, homebound seniors in the Carson City area and discovered that many of these seniors craved social interaction and self-expression. She sought a better way to address the needs of local seniors. In response to her experiences and with the encouragement of her senior clients, Camille created the RSVP monthly Crafting Class. During class, Camille leads the participants in a variety of art mediums. The projects range from pottery and painting to candle making. These mediums as well as the social interactions the classes provide, gives participating seniors many new creative outlets. Seniors and their families report higher levels of positive interaction, improvement of mood, more life satisfaction, and elevated satisfaction with social relationships.

CARE LAW PROGRAM: Our lawyer provides pro bono legal services for seniors. Services include estate planning (wills and trusts); Medicaid and nursing home planning; guardianships; debt and consumer issues; social security and Medicare issues; powers of attorney and advance directives; homesteads and real property issues; and elder abuse issues.

LIFELINE PROGRAM: RSVP Lifeline Program volunteers install and maintain Personal Emergency Response systems in homes of low-income elderly seniors who live alone and may not have immediate family living nearby.

FREEDOM ALERT: Elders may qualify for Personal Emergency Response service at no charge.

RESPITE CARE PROGRAM: Volunteers provides respite (regular breaks from 24/7 care giving) at no charge and care partners and caregiver support services to Nevada's rural senior and disabled population. Caregivers (usually family members taking care of a spouse or disabled family member) often succumb to stress and exhaustion if never given a break from the overwhelming 24/7 responsibility. This respite program gives direct relief by providing breaks for two to four hours at a time several times per week.

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY: RSVP is part of Dementia Friendly Nevada and provides services that are informed, safe, respectful and inclusive of persons living with dementia and their Care Partners.

HOMEMAKER SERVICES: Homemaker services provide frail, homebound seniors with assistance with housekeeping such as dusting, kitchen and bathroom cleaning, floor maintenance as well as laundry and linen changing.

VETERANS "VOLUNTEERS IN PARTNERSHIP" (VETERANS VIP) PROGRAM: Veterans VIP Program provides veterans with information and referrals to benefits and services that they are entitled to, such as transportation to access food, medical care, vocational rehabilitation, respite care, and more. The program also provides information and support on suicide prevention and awareness.

ELDER EXERCISE PROGRAM: Improves mobility and cognitive ability, and helps to gain muscle strength. Regardless of age with proper exercise you can improve balance, strength, and help prevent falls and disabling diseases.

RSVP FARMER'S MARKET COUPONS: Distributed each summer to low-income seniors to purchase with $30 worth of coupons to purchase fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables. Seniors are able to use their free coupons to purchase produce at Farmers Markets in established areas throughout Nevada.

VOLUNTEER STATIONS: RSVP volunteers provide a variety of services to Federal, State, local government and other non-profit service organizations designated as volunteer stations (workplaces). RSVP matches the talents of individuals with the needs of our community. The stations include schools, libraries, day-care centers, hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers.

RSVP programs and services are offered at no charge with the exception of the monitoring fee from Lifeline; however, there are suggested donations for services. No one is turned away because of an inability to donate. Not all programs are available in each county. RSVP volunteers do not perform services that fall under professional health care services, such as nurses, aides, etc. We cannot lift or transfer clients.

"'Caring is Giving' and RSVP encourages Nevadans to give of their time and to volunteer even if it is only for a few hours per week or month. Studies show that caring, kindness and compassion are activities that improve health, overall wellbeing and increase longevity. Some doctors are even giving out volunteer prescriptions to fight depression! Volunteers provides a service not only to the clients in need, but also gives the contributor the pride of having made a significant difference. Being a volunteer creates a sense of belonging to the community and the gift of something really wonderful — a little bit of you."