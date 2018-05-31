RSVP offers farmers market coupons for local seniors

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. (RSVP) has free farmers market coupons for Carson City low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

"The SFMNP is a cooperative effort provided by RSVP, the USDA, the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and the State of Nevada Division for Aging and Disability Services," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of the organization. "RSVP distributes these coupons each year to ensure that low-income seniors, who may not be able to afford fresh produce, have the opportunity to enjoy the bounty of the farmers markets. Our goal is to increase consumption of healthy locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh unprocessed herbs, and honey, which all supplement the nutritional needs of elders in Carson City."

On June 14, coupon booklets will be distributed in the lobby of the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William St., from 9 a.m. to noon or until the coupons are gone.

Each senior can receive only one coupon booklet per season as long as they are a senior age 60 or older and income doesn't exceed $22,459 annually ($1,872 per month) for a household of one or $30,451 annually ($2,538 per month) for a household of two.

Each coupon book contains 15 coupons worth $2 each for a total of $30 that can be spent at Carson City's 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

(The market opens this weekend and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at Third and Curry streets). The coupons can be used at any Nevada Farmers Market displaying the appropriate signage. Once the booklets are claimed, they can't be replaced if lost or damaged.

Those seeking a coupon booklet must present a Nevada ID or a Nevada driver's license proving Carson City residence and sign the self-certification form at the distribution site.

Non-senior friends or family members may pick up the coupon booklet for a homebound senior but will need to have the senior's identification and a note authorizing them to receive the coupons.

For information about the program or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, call 775-687-4680, ext. 0, or go to http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org.