RSVP spring carnival set for Carson City

Mills Park will be filled with carnival rides, games, food, craft vendors and more for the 33rd annual Spring Celebration and Carnival hosted by the Nevada Rural Counties RSVP program.

This year's event will begin on May 10 and run through May 13.

Carnival hours are 5-10 p.m. May 10 and 11. Opening day is also family night, sponsored by Carson City Toyota/Campagni Auto Group, when all rides are only $1.

Weekend hours are 1-10 p.m. May 12 and 1-8 p.m. May 13. A disc jockey will play music from 2 to 7 p.m. both days.

The annual celebration — offering free admission — is a fundraiser to help local seniors remain independent for as long as possible.

"All proceeds go toward services for seniors, veterans and adults living with a disability, to assist them to remain independent and in their own homes with dignity. RSVP Independent Living programs include lifesaving services such as escorted transportation, respite care for family caregivers, companionship, resistance exercise training, homemaker services, pro-bono legal services, personal emergency response systems, veterans' resources, free Farmer's Market coupons, and much more," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of RSVP.

Food vendors will be selling pizza, spaghetti, funnel cakes, Mexican fare, hot dogs, corn dogs, kettle corn and other carnival fare.

With help from Firefighters Association volunteers, RSVP will be hosting a free pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon May 13. Donations are accepted.

A variety of vendors will be showing jewelry, purses, clothing, home decorations, handcrafted pottery, airbrush art, face tattoos, and other items.

Additionally, The Wheelhouse will be hosting a skate expo through the weekend.

Discount carnival ride tickets are available on site at the RSVP beer booth. Parking is available on all sides of the park with additional handicapped parking in Oxoby Loop.

For information, go to http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org, or contact Anita Moreno, RSVP fair manager, at 775-687-4680, ext. 7, or via email at amoreno@nvrsvp.com.