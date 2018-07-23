Run What Cha Brung car show set for Carson City

Carson City's Karson Kruzers car club has concluded its plans for the 33rd annual Run What Cha Brung car show, to be held Saturday at Mills Park.

Show organizers said there are no restrictions, and no matter what you drive you're invited to enter the show — new, old, custom, classic, ratty, tuner, trucks, and other vehicles are welcome. The club said if you want to show your ride, this is the place to do it.

There will be registration and an informal car exhibit in Max Casino's South Curry Street parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Registration will continue at Mills Park from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Use the park's east entrance off Saliman Road.

The show and shine and judging will begin at 10 a.m. Raffles, a silent auction, games and music will continue all afternoon.

The Kiwanis Club will begin serving breakfast at 9:30 a.m. The awards presentation will be at 3:30 p.m.

Two of the latest entrants for the show, shine and judging are Tony and Francis Wampler and Dan and Diana Duzen of Carson City.

"Wampler's 1973 Corvette Stingray is not a stocker, it's a true modified hot rod running a 502," the club said. "Dan Duzen has put in many hours of love and attention to his 40 Willys and it certainly shows. These two classics are a must-see for car lovers."

Both will be on exhibition Saturday at Mills Park.