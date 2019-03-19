RV park issue pulled from Carson City supervisors agenda
March 19, 2019
The appeal of an RV park special use permit has been pulled from the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda for Thursday.
The item is being rescheduled due to a noticing error, according to the Planning Division.
In January, the Planning Commission approved the permit, which was required in order for the proposed RV park to offer 180-day stays. A neighbor to the Old Hot Springs property appealed the decision to the Board of Supervisors.
The item is expected to be heard at the supervisors' meeting on April 4.