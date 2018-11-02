Safe Church Ministry being offered

A Carson City-based ministry created to provide safety and security training for faith based organizations is reaching out to churches all across America to offer assistance in this troubled time for such organizations.

Safe Church Ministry is a non-denominational ministry that was created to offer a full range of safety and security training classes to faith-based communities. These modular programs include topics such as: Doing an in-depth Risk Assessment, Conducting a church evacuation drill, Active Shooter (assailant) training, verbal de-escalation training, and early warning signs of potential violence.

Safe Church Ministry was created by Richard Martin, an elder in a local Carson City church. Martin is a private consultant, educator, and frequent guest lecturer on subjects of personal safety, western history, and emergency preparedness. A former law enforcement officer and former fire chief, Martin uses his 40 years of emergency response experience to train others how to avoid tragedy and how to manage unexpected crisis.

For information contact Martin at rimcat7@sbcglobal.net or 775-720-5771.