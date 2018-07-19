Saint Peter’s Episcopal in Carson City to celebrate 150th

"All are welcome in this place…" as the hymn proclaims, and that includes those who want to attend the Saint Peter's Episcopal Church building's 150th anniversary celebration acknowledging the first service held in the historic church located at 314 N. Division St. in Carson City.

The iconic white church with its stained glass and 93-foot steeple is located on the Blue Line historical walking tour at the corner of Telegraph and Division Streets in Carson City. The Parish has been conducting church services and providing community assistance to area residents continuously since Aug. 9, 1868.

An 1860s modeled service is planned that will include the original alter configuration, period clergy vestments, and 1792 book of liturgy. The Right Reverend Jeff Paul, St. Peter's Rector will officiate.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 at St. Peter's Church and will be followed at noon by a potluck lunch on the grounds between the church and the rectory building that's adjacent to the church.

"We are excited to share the rich history and accomplishments that St. Peter's has provided to our citizens and community since territorial times," said Allison Joffee, senior warden of Saint Peter's Parish Vestry.

The brick Rectory building on the same property, is where in February 1865, Nevada's first State Governor, Henry G. Blasdel signed a letter informing President Lincoln of Nevada's ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, to abolish slavery. During this period the Rectory also served as an office and residence (1864-71) for Gov. Blasdel.

St. Peter's Church building is a Carpenter Gothic architectural jewel and a landmark structure that was constructed between 1867 and 1868. During the first year, the new pastor, Rev. Allen, who "… sailed from New York June 16th "(1868) and arrived in San Francisco…" in early July of that year (Nevada Appeal, July 8, 2018, pp A15). Allen continued to Carson City after recovering from a month-long illness, where he was then welcomed and served as the first Resident Pastor of the new Carson City parish.

In conjunction with this 150th year of service event, St. Peter's Vestry has commissioned the minting of a commemorative coin of this event that will be available to order by purchase, in limited numbers, for those interested in owning a tangible memento of this event.

During the post-service lunch there will be announcements describing the following two structural projects being planned for the church property:

The installment of a 38-foot diameter prayer and meditation Labyrinth on church grounds that will be accessible to the public between the church and the rectory, starting in August 2018.

The construction of a memorial and prayer garden that will be located between the rectory and the church building starting in 2019.

For information, contact the church at 775-882-1534.