Sale of $6.9 million Northstar home breaks records

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – (Dec. 29, 2017) – Northstar saw its highest residential real estate transaction to date with the sale of Glades Lodge, an 8,000-square-foot private home overlooking Martis Valley. The sale closed in late December.

Glades Lodge is a contemporary ski-in/ski-out luxury property located within Northstar's exclusive Mountainside neighborhood. David Gemme of Oliver Luxury Real Estate represented the sellers in the record-breaking sale. The home was listed for $6.9 million.

The six-bedroom/seven-and-a-half bath home includes an on-site "warming hut" (with kitchenette, fireplace, lounge area, equipment storage, bunk area, and private patio with hot tub), wine cellar, and access to Tahoe Mountain Club and Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe amenities.

