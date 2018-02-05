 Gov. Brian Sandoval declares February as Career and Technical Education month | NevadaAppeal.com

Gov. Brian Sandoval declares February as Career and Technical Education month

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
AP | AP

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks before signing Senate Bill 539 during a signing ceremony in North Las Vegas, Nev. State officials and medical administrators are starting a new prescription medication registry early January 2018 designed to fast-track information collection about opioid deaths and identify excess dispensing of powerful painkillers. The effort enacts provisions of Assembly Bill 474, which was proposed by Sandoval and unanimously passed the Legislature this year. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Gov. Brian Sandoval has proclaimed February Career and Technical Education month in Nevada.

He said CTE programs are vital to building the new Nevada , preparing students for careers such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing and information technology as well as careers in the trades.

The theme of this year's CTE month is "Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow."

State CTE Director Kristine Nelson said programs in partnership with the business community will provide students with the latest technology and skills to help them become successful.

To assist, the state recently received a $2 million New Skills for Youth grant from JP Morgan Chase.