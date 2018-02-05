Gov. Brian Sandoval declares February as Career and Technical Education month

Gov. Brian Sandoval has proclaimed February Career and Technical Education month in Nevada.

He said CTE programs are vital to building the new Nevada , preparing students for careers such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing and information technology as well as careers in the trades.

The theme of this year's CTE month is "Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow."

State CTE Director Kristine Nelson said programs in partnership with the business community will provide students with the latest technology and skills to help them become successful.

To assist, the state recently received a $2 million New Skills for Youth grant from JP Morgan Chase.