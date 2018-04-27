Sandoval endorses Hicks for TRPA

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday praised the plan by President Trump to name A.J. Bud Hicks to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency board.

Hicks is a longtime Northern Nevada attorney who most recently headed the NV 150 Foundation and has also been president of the Glenbrook Homeowners Association.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Hicks in a number of capacities," said Sandoval. "His love and knowledge of Lake Tahoe makes him a perfect member of the governing board and I was pleased to recommend him to the president for this important appointment."

Hicks will serve as a non-voting member of the board.