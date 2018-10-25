Sandoval official portrait unveiled

Saying he has been privileged to have a life in public service, Governor Brian Sandoval Thursday unveiled his official portrait in a brief ceremony in the capitol's Old Assembly Chambers.

"For me, to be able to serve this state as governor was the equivalent of flying a spaceship to Mars," he told a crowd of about 100 current and former staff, state directors, old friends and family.

The portrait was painted by Adrian Gottlieb, an internationally acclaimed artist with extensive experience and training who said Sandoval patiently worked with him and sat for him to develop a portrait that conveys Sandoval's essence and his character.

Former senior adviser and Superintendent of Education Dale Erquiaga, a friend since the two were in middle school, praised Sandoval's "blend of gravitas and compassion," as he managed the state saying he will always remember his optimism.

He said the state will always remember his efforts to rebuild and diversify the economy, his expansion of Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage to thousands and his expansion of funding and programming for K-12 education and the university system among other things.

He gave special thanks to three he described as his mentors who are now deceased: former governor and Sen. Paul Laxalt, former Gov. Kenny Guinn and longtime state Senate leader Bill Raggio.

He credited his staff and his cabinet for much of the success of his administration and especially his family for their support.

"I hope that you all appreciate that politics is really hard on a family," said Sandoval.

Sandoval was accompanied by his wife Lauralyn, daughter Marisa, his mother and his brother.

The official portrait of each governor is commissioned during his last year in office and, when completed, hangs in the Capitol.

All of Nevada's governors are represented in paintings hanging on the first and second floors of the capitol.

The $25,000 cost of the commission was authorized by the Nevada Legislature.

The portrait will hang at the entrance to the capitol.