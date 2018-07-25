Sandoval to be Nevada Day parade grand marshal

Gov. Brian Sandoval will lead this year's Nevada Day parade as the grand marshal.

"I'm overwhelmed, and I'm honored," Sandoval said during an interview in his office. "Nevada Day is an important day to me. I love this state and appreciate this state. It's given me everything I have."

Nevada Day Executive Director Ken Hamilton said the governor was chosen to represent this year's theme: "A State of Economic Diversity." This year's parade will be 10 a.m. Oct. 27 through downtown Carson City.

Hamilton took over as president the same year the governor was elected.

"It was an economic low point for our state at the time," Hamilton recalled. "Over the past eight years, the governor has led the economic renewal of this state by supporting the growth of diverse business and industry. I just couldn't think of a better choice."

Sandoval, who's finishing out his final term, said he's proud of what he and his team have been able to accomplish.

"From day one — and before day one — it was always my goal to restore Nevada to her rightful place as the greatest state in the Union," he said. "There is still much to be done, I know that. But with continued economic development and diversity, Nevada is well on her way to the new economy."

Sandoval said the nation and the world is starting to take notice of what Nevada has to offer.

"There are so many new developments that weren't even in our vocabulary eight years ago," he said. "Nevada is now one of the first places considered by companies looking for a place to start or expand."

In addition to Sandoval's leadership, Hamilton said, he also selected the governor because of his support for the annual Nevada Day parade, which honors the state's admission to the Union on Oct. 31, 1864.

"He's been to every parade since I've been here," Hamilton said. "You can tell he values this community and our state."

Sandoval, who grew up in Sparks, said he first attended the parade in downtown Carson City as a little boy.

"Back then, everything seemed so big," he recalled. "It never would have occurred to me that I would be the grand marshal one day."

It is the perfect way to finish up his term, he said.

"It's not just me, but there's a lot of people who deserve credit. The whole Nevada family, everyone rolled up their sleeves to bring us where we are today.

"Nevada can be proud again."