Saturday car wash to benefit Carson High Robotics Team

Students may be out of class, but the Carson High School Robotics team, Cyber Mafia, are busy fundraising for the 2018-2019 competition season.

The team plans a carwash at Grocery Outlet, 1831 N Carson St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The money raised will go toward tools, materials, competitions, and travel expenses as they compete in the 2019 FIRST Tech Challenge season.

The team is suggesting a donation of $5.