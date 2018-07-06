Saturday car wash to benefit Carson High Robotics Team
July 6, 2018
Students may be out of class, but the Carson High School Robotics team, Cyber Mafia, are busy fundraising for the 2018-2019 competition season.
The team plans a carwash at Grocery Outlet, 1831 N Carson St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The money raised will go toward tools, materials, competitions, and travel expenses as they compete in the 2019 FIRST Tech Challenge season.
The team is suggesting a donation of $5.
Trending In: Local
- Award-winning fireworks and carnival to Carson City
- Carson City residents can check DNA as part of project
- Driver arrested for fatal crash in Carson City
- NDOT sets meetings to evaluate Interstate 11 corridors
- Legal pot in Nevada, one year later: Miles Construction, the contractor behind MedMen projects, capitalizing on a booming industry