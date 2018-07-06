 Saturday car wash to benefit Carson High Robotics Team | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday car wash to benefit Carson High Robotics Team

Staff report

Students may be out of class, but the Carson High School Robotics team, Cyber Mafia, are busy fundraising for the 2018-2019 competition season.

The team plans a carwash at Grocery Outlet, 1831 N Carson St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The money raised will go toward tools, materials, competitions, and travel expenses as they compete in the 2019 FIRST Tech Challenge season.

The team is suggesting a donation of $5.