Say goodbye to allergies with acupuncture

As spring is born again so too are our gardens beautiful blooming flowers that fill our senses. The emergence of warmer days brings joy to our hearts and puts a spring in our step. We should enjoy this time of year as we go from being dormant to becoming revitalized, alive and reborn.

Unfortunately for many this time of year also means allergies, which may show up as sneezing, red itchy eyes, sinus congestion, drippy nose, scratchy throat and headaches. While prescription and over the counter medications can provide temporary relief they bring with them a host of side effects while doing nothing to help overall health and prevention of allergies. Natural remedies such as acupuncture, however, not only clear symptoms of allergies, but also assist the body in achieving a state of balance by clearing the underlying cause of allergies and improve overall health.

Acupuncture offers a non-invasive way to treat allergies. According to Chinese medical theory, the symptoms and signs that are commonly associated with allergies relate to imbalances in the Chinese meridian and organ systems of the body. These imbalances may stem from a variety of causes, including poor diet, stress, pollutants, environmental toxins and constitutional weakness. If the imbalances remain unresolved in the body, the functions of the organ systems will be weakened including the ones that are involved in the production of Wei Qi (pronounced wee-chee). Similar to the concept of the immune system, Wei Qi can also be likened to our molecular and cellular defense system. Wei Qi's function is to protect and defend the body against foreign substances. When the supply of Wei Qi becomes inadequate attacks from bacteria, viruses and allergens get through our Wei Qi's defense system thereby producing symptoms.

A visit to your acupuncturist can address the root causes of your allergies in addition to alleviation of symptoms. The acupuncture treatment itself consists of the insertion of tiny thread like needles into points along pathways of energy called meridians. Acupuncture works by stimulating certain points on the meridians in order to clear any blockages of energy (Qi) and helps restore normal bodily functions by maintaining the circulation of Qi.

In addition to acupuncture the following will help strengthen your Wei Qi and keep you balanced:

Chinese Herbal prescription by your acupuncturist.

Eat local, seasonal foods and more raw foods in the warmer months staying in balance with the natural cycles of nature.

Avoid eating sugar and milk products as these increase mucous production.

Eat as least nine servings of vegetables and fruits per day, as this may be difficult specific supplementation can achieve this goal.

Exercise and decrease stress or change your reaction to it.

Assure yourself plenty of rest, be happy and experience joy on a daily basis!

The rebirth of nature shows us that our own lives are capable of this same rebirth.