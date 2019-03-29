Scholarship helps Carson High seniors pay for trade school

The Chuck Benton Memorial Benefit/Golf Tournament, held last summer at the Empire Ranch Golf Course and hosted by the Timbers Saloon, raised $12,000.

Twelve $1,000 scholarships will be given to eligible students who apply and are selected by a committee, said Fawn Lewis, scholarship coordinator, CHS. Lewis said details on how to apply would be available in The Scoop, the scholarship office's newsletter.

The new scholarship honors Chuck Benton, a Washoe Valley native who became a quadriplegic after a 1994 car accident. He passed away in 2012.

Bette Larsen, owner, Timbers Saloon, has been raising money for different charities since 1985.

This year's Chuck Benton Memorial Benefit/Golf Tournament for next year's scholarship fund will be held in August.