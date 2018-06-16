Scholarship recipients honored by AAUW Capital (NV) Branch

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Capital (NV) Branch was pleased to honor three high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship each at the June 2 Branch luncheon.

The recipients are Isabella Bruketta and Jessica Preston from Carson High School and Abigail Sikora from Dayton High School.

The three women, who were accompanied by their mothers, explained to the AAUW members they intend to pursue degrees in various fields of science at the University of Nevada at Reno in the fall.

AAUW Capital (NV) Branch is dedicated to advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.

The awarding of three scholarships in 2018 was possible thanks to the hard work of the membership promoting their annual fundraisers, which are the Feast of Chocolate in February and pecan sales in late fall, and the generosity of the local community.

Additional information about AAUW Capital (NV) Branch can be found at http://capital-nv.aauw.net/.