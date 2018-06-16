Scholarship recipients honored by AAUW Capital (NV) Branch
June 16, 2018
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Capital (NV) Branch was pleased to honor three high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship each at the June 2 Branch luncheon.
The recipients are Isabella Bruketta and Jessica Preston from Carson High School and Abigail Sikora from Dayton High School.
The three women, who were accompanied by their mothers, explained to the AAUW members they intend to pursue degrees in various fields of science at the University of Nevada at Reno in the fall.
AAUW Capital (NV) Branch is dedicated to advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.
The awarding of three scholarships in 2018 was possible thanks to the hard work of the membership promoting their annual fundraisers, which are the Feast of Chocolate in February and pecan sales in late fall, and the generosity of the local community.
Additional information about AAUW Capital (NV) Branch can be found at http://capital-nv.aauw.net/.
Trending In: Local
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Late Wednesday update: Voltaire Canyon fire at 504 acres, 30 percent containment
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Panel recommends elimination of Nevada Board of Homeopathic Medicine
- Carson City audit report issues one recommendation
Trending Sitewide
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- High salaries at Nevada boards criticized in audit
- Dayton’s request for 2A denied
- Washoe Family Court Judge David Humke suspended and fined for neglect of duties
- Fallon’s new autoshop to bring speedy purchases