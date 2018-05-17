School expansion prompts removal of student art and cohesive decor

With the addition of two new educational wings at Fremont Elementary School (expected completion by fall 2019), nearly 100 pieces of student artwork, which previously decorated the walls of the corridors, will be removed and hopefully reunited with their creators or family members. The alumni pieces date back as early as 1994, are neatly framed and range from kindergartners to fifth graders.

The following is a list of Fremont student names, grades and years who created artwork that has been on display at the school for years. School officials are encouraging any owners, family members, friends or acquaintances to reach out to the school to collect the creative pieces. Members of the community who may know the named artist or their families are encouraged to call the school, 775-283-1200. Any unclaimed art will be disposed of by June 6.

The removal of the artwork will make way for a more cohesive look and feel, unifying the existing square footage with the newly added classrooms and hallways.

"We wanted current students to be able to relate to the environment of the school," said Dr. Jennifer Ward DeJoseph, principal at Fremont Elementary School. "The two-decade old art gallery did not make that possible."

She also revealed part of the plan with the renovation will incorporate a floor to ceiling artistic mural that will depict various paths, roads and trails. The new artwork will represent the ideal of 'Find A Way' through the different types of paths.

"We want our halls and walls to reflect our desire for every student to find a way to reach their maximum potential," Ward DeJoseph continued. "We want to highlight the student celebration side by including our Fantastic Falcon and Trailblazer Pioneer, which will be including a picture of every student and personalized highlight throughout the year."

Fremont Elementary School Artwork listed by the artist's last name (alphabetized), by grade and by year (if available):

Adamson, Stephanie, grade 1; Adamson, Stephanie, grade 2; Anderson, Devon, grade 2, 1995; Aquino, Laima Joy, grade 1, 2006-2007; Baumeister, Alex, grade 2, 1994; Berger, John Kyle, grade 2; Blevins, Mika, grade 3; Boldrick, Becky, kindergarten; Brower, Dusty, grade 2; Brugger, KayCee, grade 4, 1995; Buttz, Caryn, grade 2

Castillo, Efrin, grade 2.

Castro, Dahania. Grade 5, 2005-2006; Clifton, Amanda, grade 2; Coates, Jill, grade 3; Cohen, Alan, grade 1, 2003; Cohen, Kathryn, grade 3 1999-2000; Colegrove, Sarah, grade 3; Couch, Kayla, grade 1; Crowder, Kahmala, grade 2, 2000-2001; Crowder, Selene, grade 4; Cusick, Ace, kindergarten; Davila, Alex, grade 3, 2007-2008

Easton, Shawn, grade 1; Edis, Larisa, grade 2.

Elder, Brian, grade 2, 1995; England, Zachary, grade 2, 2000-2001; Firestone, Kyle, kindergarten; Fisher, Cole, grade 1, 2004-2005; Fonda, Jimmy, grade 5; Fouhts, Jessica, grade 1; Fox, Rebecca, grade 2; Fritz, Jesse, grade 2; Gehr, Tiffany, grade 3; Gohr, Amanda, grade 3; Gohr, Elizabeth, kindergarten, 1995; Gonzalez, Jaclyn, grade 2, 2000-2001.

Gould, Chris, grade 4; Gray, Zoey, grade 2, 2004-2005; Gurries, Timmy, kindergarten, 2005-2006; Hein-Pepka, Hannah, grade 3, 1999-2000; Hobdy, Ashley, kindergarten; Holloway, Rachel, grade 2, 1994; Hooks, Subrina, grade 5, 1999-2000; Hunter, Thaddeus, grade 2, 2000-2001; Jacobsen, Reanin, grade 3; Jiron, Kiana, grade 4, 2006-2007.

Kleine, Tyler, grade 3, 2000-2001; Leck, Cameron, grade 2, 1994; Lopez, Adrian, 2002-2003; Lushina, Jenny, grade 3, 1998-1999; Mathat, Carly, grade 5; MacCarty, Sara, grade 4; McCarty, Ben, grade 5, 1995; McDaniel, Cody, grade 4, 2000-2001; Merriner, Ashley, grade 2; Nelsen, David, grade 4; Oleson, Caitlin, grade 3, 2002-2003; Ortiz, Deni, grade 3, 2007-2008; Osborne, Amanda, grade 5; Osmer, Wesley, grade 2, 1995; Perry, Kyle, kindergarten.

Pontes, Tyson, grade 3; Ragone, Kadayla, grade 2, 2002-2003; Remington, Rachael, grade 1; Roberson, Erik, grade 2; Rodriguez, Karina, grade 3, 2007-2008; Rogers, Savana, grade 3, 2006-2007; Rojas, Giovanna, grade 3, 2006-2007; Ryan, Justin, grade 2; Sandage, Michelle, grade 4, 2004-2005; Saucedo, Kaitlin, grade 1; Shirey, Brittany, grade 3.

Shirey, Megan, kindergarten, 1999-2000; Soriano, Beto, 2002-2003; Stewart, Tyler, grade 5, 2005-2006; Sulli, Chelsea, grade 5, 1995; Tersteege, Zach, grade 2, 1995; Tyzbir, Hunter, grade 3, 199-2000; Valerius, Sammie, grade 2; Varney, Elysia, grade 2, 1998-1999; Ware, Zane, 2002-2003; White, Sarah, grade 4; Wilson, Breanna, grade 2, 1995; Withrow, Jacob, kindergarten, 2002-2003; Withrow, Kristin, grade 3.