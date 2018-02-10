Search for Western Nevada College’s next president continues

Western Nevada College's search for a new president continues.

The position profile and application information are now available for the college's presidential search at http://www.wnc.edu/wnc-president-search/presidential-profile/.

The successful WNC presidential candidate will offer visionary, collaborative and transformational leadership to the college and focus on immediate opportunities and challenges while working with a wide range of constituencies to plan for the future.

The Nevada System of Higher Education, the Board of Regents Search Committee and the Institutional Advisory Committee invite nominations and expressions of interest in the presidential position at WNC.

Please send the following application materials to search consultant Marti J. Cizek, president of Cizek Associates, at wnc@cizekassociates.com:

A letter expressing interest in the opportunity and how your background matches position requirements (up to five pages)

Résumé

Contact information for a range of professional references (phone and email for a minimum of six)

Electronic transmissions are strongly encouraged. For information, phone 602-553-1066.

All inquiries, expressions of interest, nominations and applications are to be directed to the search consultant and are strictly confidential. Open meeting law applies to final candidates.

The soft application deadline is March 11. Finalists will be interviewed in late April.