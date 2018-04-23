Sen. Dean Heller: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unable to say how Nevadans’ data compromised

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was unable to tell him how many Nevadans had their data compromised by Cambridge Analytics.

Heller, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said Zuckerberg acknowledged Facebook's 87 million users had their information released to that company without their consent. But Heller said he expects companies to be transparent about their date practices and comply with their public commitments to protect privacy of their customers.

"Safeguarding Americans' privacy is critically important to me," he said.

He told Zuckerberg in a letter after his congressional appearance once the company's investigation into the data leak is completed, he would like the company to update his office on how many Nevadans may face misuse of their data.