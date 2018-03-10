Senator Square: Ben Nelson is 2018 Mr. Carson High

High school students in times past might remember the sports they played and the clubs in which they participated, but how many of them had the fun and excitement of seeing a group of strangely dressed senior boys vying for the title Mr. Carson High? This was a totally unforgettable experience, especially for Ben Nelson, the winner of Mr. Carson High 2018. The runner up, or Almost Mr. Carson High, went to Teigen Key, and 3rd place, Nearly Mr. Carson High, went to Landon Truesdale. As if this were not enough, the title of 4th Runner Up was bestowed upon Reece Canfield. It gets even stranger because 5th Runner Up went to Hayden Story, and 6th Runner Up to Noah Giron. Other auspicious titles were Mr. Talent, Hayden Story, Mr. Photogenic, Edson Lemus, and the People's Choice Award went to Dawson Breuer. However, Ben Nelson took the show with his Mr. Carson High 2018 and Mr. Personality titles. The show, in part, was put together by Darryl Heyward, Alyssa Sanders, and Aften Perkins as part of their senior project graduation requirement. Heyward wanted to increase awareness of depression and the struggles an individual experiences when depressed. He composed his own rap song and then acted out the rap for his talent. Sanders wanted to help produce Mr. Carson High, which was a demanding amount of work in writing the script, designing the tickets and program, and producing the final event. Perkins helped to finalize all the details for the event and develop the advertising. All three CHS seniors followed through well; their success will go down in history. The creator of the event, Carson High Cheer, would like to thank the volunteer judges, Sheriff Ken Furlong, Fire Chief Sean Slamon, Stacie Wilke from the Carson City School Board, Susan Keema, assistant superintendent for the CCSD, and Miss Wildfield Spring 2018, Samantha Byassee. The events tabulator Albert Jacquez, event producer Sarah Ferris and the best emcees ever, Jay Biggs from Reno Media Group and Hannah Tyler from Cumulus Radio. Much help also came from cheer parents, friends, and family members. Carson High Cheer would also like to thank the following sponsors, without which this event would not have been successful: Dick Campagni's Capital Ford, Carson Car Center, Olive Garden, Carson Street Tailoring and Tuxedos, Carson City Florist, Gold Dust West Casino, Northern Nevada Coin, The Union Eatery Taphouse Coffee, The Fox Brew Pub, Starbucks, Chevron, Ulta Beauty, Game Stop, Applebee's, Sierra Express Car Wash, Courtyard by Marriott, Rapunzel's Salon, Blassom Salon and Spa, Kona's Island Style Healing and Wellness, Carson City Community Center, Office Depot, Alsco Linens, Wooden Toy Dude, Maurices, Dutch Bros., Big 5 Sporting Goods Store, Subway, Lula Roe, Carson City Tire Pro, Sassafras Restaurant, David Lawson & Les Schwab Tire Center, IHOP, Chuck E. Cheese, Nike, Galaxy Fandango, Food Maxx, Carson City Target, MyNevadaFirst.com, Cheer Bows and More, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Factory, Domino's Pizza, Ron's Refrigeration, and Carson High Athletics, Administration, ROTC, CTE Graphic Design, and Judicial Club.

SAFE GRAD 5K

It is time once again for a great workout at CHS to both support its students and potentially win a race, not to mention avoid a heart attack. The 8th Annual Safe and Sober 2018 5K run and walk, presented by Carson High Safe Grad Booster, takes place at the CHS track and field facility on March 17. The Safe Grad Committee started its annual Safe Grad tradition in 1988, providing graduating seniors a safe and sober all-night celebration on the eve of their graduation, followed by a trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California. Registration and raffle tickets may be purchased by going to bighornracing.com, or mail in a form and check to Carson High Safe Grad Booster, PO Box 486, Carson City, 89702. Late registration begins at 8:30 a.m., check-in time begins at 9 a.m., and the race begins promptly at 10 a.m. Prizes include four VIP passes to Animal Park, a surprise package to Blue Zone, $100 gift certificate to Boomtown Steakhouse, four two-pass gift cards to Carson Hot Springs, a gift basket from Dutch Bros, two rounds of golf from Empire Ranch, a gift basket from Hot August Nights, two-pack ski lifts from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, two season reserved seating passes including two pit passes and reserved parking for the Sept. 12-18 National Championship Air Races, two club seats for the Reno Bighorns, two tickets to the Curious Case of the Watso Intelligence May 4-20, two CHS sweatshirts from Team Sports Ink, sets of Tupperware, and several free 8-ounce cards from Yogurt Beach. For information, call race coordinator Kyra Hinton at 775-434-760-0635 or race.safegrad@gmail.com. Those interested may also visit carsonhighsafegrad.com.

SPEECH AND DEBATE WINNERS

The CHS Speech and Debate team competed at the Damonte tournament at the end of February. Sophia Peterson placed 6th in Senior Domestic Extemporaneous speaking and 8th in Senior Lincoln Douglas debate, and Mary Milburn placed 6th in Senior Storytelling with The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. Ivy Campbell placed 10th in novice speaker points with teammate Marian Haffey placing 4th, and Sadie Share placed 10th in Senior Public Forum debate. CHS earned 3rd in Public Forum debate in the league and 2nd in Duo Interpretation for the second year in a row. The team competes next at State, then the rotary speaking competition, and will finish up the season with the district tournament.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS AT CHS

Recommended Stories For You

March 8 was the day, and displaying nice threads was the theme of Dress for Success at CHS. Students and teachers got out their new threads and dusted off their old ones to elevate themselves and their wardrobe to another level. Students and teachers were encouraged to dress in career appropriate attire, and the turnout was fantastic. Even Superintendent Richard Stokes stopped by for the occasion. CHS even has its own Career Clothes Closet for those less fortunate to promote its Career and Technical Education program. Students are always welcome to come by the DFS closet, Room 163, on Tuesday and Wednesday at lunch to shop if they need some business clothing. The CHS Social and Emotional Learning Committee went so far as to send out a survey for students and teachers to vote for the best dressed. The CHS student winner of the DFS Challenge Award was Eduardo De Leon Fernandez, and the CHS staff winner, English teacher Robben Williams. The student and staff with the most votes won a choice of a Dutch Bros. or Starbucks gift card. Photos of students and staff, who really stepped up their professional game, were everywhere.

FIREHOUSE SUBS FUNDRAISER

Firehouse Subs and Pizza Factory, both on Highway 50 E., are at it again. They are hosting a fundraiser for CHS teacher Shane Quilling and CHS staff member Cathy Atchian and their families March 14. These restaurants will donate 20 percent of their all-day net sales. So it is definitely time to eat.

GNCU PROM PACKAGE

Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum is one more time calling attention to CHS seniors to ask them if they would like a chance to win $235 of prom valuables. The CHS GNCU branch is giving away a prom package to one lucky senior: two prom tickets, prom floral package, and a $100 toward Adele's. Entry forms and rules are available at the CHS GNCU branch. Entries are due by 1 p.m. March 16. Prom is just around the corner.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL

Soroptimist International of Carson City offers a Girl of the Month (GOM) award for seniors who excel in academics and community involvement. The winner receives a $50 gift card, a certificate, and recognition of her accomplishments at the Soroptimist program meeting. Monthly recipients are eligible for the Girl of the Year award which includes a $1,000 scholarship. Please see CHS counselor Fawn Lewis for an application, which may then be emailed to mnelsen@unitedfcu.com. The application deadline for 2017-18 is March 15.

GENTLY USED PROM DRESSES AND TUXEDOS

Are there readers out there who have a prom dress or a tuxedo that will never be worn again? How about donating it? CHS is running a Formalwear drive until the Friday before spring break. Please bring any gently used dresses or tuxedos to the Leadership room or to a favorite club advisor. Financially challenged high school seniors really appreciate the help. Collection of these precious items will continue through March 23. Items may be dropped off at the main office between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The Student of the Week at CHS is sophomore Ulani Rizo. Ulani is currently in five honors classes: honors chemistry, honors English, honors world history, honors algebra, and honors Spanish. Ulani said, "My favorite classes are chemistry, with Mr. Kortemeier, and Spanish with Mrs. Morrow." She also plays volleyball and has run track for CHS since freshman year. Ulani is also in ProStart with culinary arts and with the CHS orchestra. Ulani Rizo — another reason why CHS is off-the-charts amazing.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.