Senator Square: Carson City School District superintendent encourages and congratulates teachers

Teacher Appreciation Week across the United States was May 7-11, and many teachers in the Carson City School District experienced appreciation unequalled in memory.

Carson High School teacher Angila Golik said, "I just want to say that through all the emotional things we have dealt with this year, I thank each of you for being there for our students and each other; I have been teaching for 18 years and I have never seen anything like this year … we have all been tested on a level no teacher or staff should have to go through, and I appreciate all of you for stepping up and being awesome human beings for our students to lean on and look up to."

Jennifer Mitterer said, "Everybody is so awesome here at CHS; I may not be able to say it on a consistent basis, but I so appreciate everybody here."

Richard Stokes, district superintendant, sent a note of appreciation to the teachers as well:

"Dear Friends, I recently met with a member of our community who is interested in providing additional support for our schools. This individual wanted to learn about the programs and opportunities available to our students. After our discussion she was amazed at not only the breadth and depth of our academic offerings, but truly all of the work done in the district to support and nurture our students. She marveled at the skill and competency of all our staff to accomplish such a broad array of services for students. I swelled with pride at her recognition of our dedicated staff and outstanding programs, programs of the highest quality because of dedicated, talented people who carry out their duties in a masterful and artisan-like manner. The work performed within the district is amazingly choreographed, so our students are able to have their individual needs met while at school. From physical to emotional to social to academic needs, each member of our staff proudly accomplishes specific duties that benefit our student's daily school experience, and I just wanted to say thank you! Each of you are so vital to our operation, but more importantly are critical to the success of the students we serve. As we celebrate our industry this week, I simply wanted to share my heartfelt appreciation for all of you. I am so grateful to be a part of the Carson City School District and recognize fully that our strength and success is because of our people. Thank you for your dedication to the students and families of our district."

NO ZOMBIE TEXTING AWARDS

Muscle Powered will announce the "No Zombie Texting" award winners at the video debut on May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center Black Box Theatre. May is National Bike Month, and Muscle Powered, Citizens for a Walkable and Bikable Carson City, will be showcasing videos and presenting awards for the "No Zombie Texting" video competition. The public is invited to attend and enjoy the creative endeavors of young video artists from the community. The video competition provided area high school students the opportunity to work individually or form teams to create an impactful 30-second video public service announcement to educate the public about the dangers of texting and driving as it impacts walkers and bicyclists. The winning video team will receive $750, second place will receive $500, and third $200, and the video will be distributed statewide to air on television and cable outlets. The project was directed by Muscle Powered with assistance from Kevin Moore of Zero Teen Fatalities, CHS teacher Patt Quinn-Davis, and Muscle Powered members Ray Freeman, Ismael Garza, Melodie Skudlarek, Cortney Bloomer, Kelly Clark and Anne Macquarie. The video competition is sponsored by Muscle Powered with funds from a grant from the Nevada Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. For information on the video competition, contact Kelly Clark, at kkclark60@rocketmail.com.

CARSON CITY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY TAYLOR MIERAS

Sgt. Taylor Mieras did a fantastic job this week educating CHS students when he covered the seven drug categories, dangers of drugs, and Sheriff Ken Furlong's goals with enforcement of marijuana as it relates to all, most importantly teens, and the Special Enforcement Team's role in the community. CHS teacher Erin Been was grateful for the presentation and said, "Taylor was very engaging, and his presentation was spot on." Been went on to say, "Our kids need this more than you know, well maybe more than you do with your job." Deputy Taylor Mieras did a fantastic job educating CHS' 550 plus freshman health students this past week.

PARTNERSHIP CARSON CITY'S TASHA MARTEL

This week, CHS freshman in health classes were educated by Tasha Martel from Partnership Carson City. She was able to address questions students had about the dietary guidelines, carbs, fats, and proteins they consume every day. CHS teacher Erin Been said, "Martel did a fantastic job with the students in a fun and exciting lesson." Partnership Carson City is a nonprofit organization and may be reached at 775-841-4730.

RELAY FOR LIFE

This year, CHS will participate in the Carson-Douglas Relay for Life fundraiser on May 19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Mills Park in Carson City. The CHS team, called the Cancer Walkers, is asking CHS students and staff and any of their friends and relatives to join the team by going to relayforlife.org/carsoncitydouglasnv. New participants will need to create an account, the first step in registering for the event. It's also possible to join the CHS Cancer Walkers team by giving donations to CHS teachers Frank Sakelarios, Kelly Gustafson, or Christina Mannschreck anytime before the event or at the event. There will be several live bands for music and entertainment, and even if someone cannot attend the event, he or she may still join the team and make a donation. Like to stop by, say hello, and walk a little? Well, Sakelarios and Gustafson, along with CHS HOSA, will have a canopy set up. Call or email CHS math teacher Christina Mannschreck for information at 775-283-1743 or cmannschreck@carson.k12.nv.us.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

May 7-11 was a time to say and do something positive for teachers throughout America and Carson City School District. Not only were teachers given food and prizes by several organizations around Carson City, even the teachers wanted to thank one another and their students for such an amazing week. CHS math teacher, Christina Mannschreck said, "In an effort to promote social and emotional learning about gratitude and thankfulness, I encouraged my Algebra 2 classes to write one or two teacher appreciation notes, and nearly every student chose to write two."

CHS teacher Ty McMillen said, "I just want to say thank you to the administration, OCEA, AAA, staff, clubs, etc., and Erin Been for all the great things they did for us during Teacher Appreciation Week; I do feel appreciated."

An extra shout out went to teacher Erin Been for working all year to secure prizes from businesses to give away to teachers, and she did it without anyone asking. Businesses who gave prizes to Been for Teacher Appreciation Week are Lakeside Inn, Dutch Bros. Coffee, Mom and Pops Diner, Tep's Villa Roma, Scheel's, Wild Island, Cheesecake Factory, In-N-Out, Fly High, Steak-n-Shake, Chick-fil-A, Keva Juice, Atlantis Buffet, Bully's, Angelina's Italian Steakhouse, Riva Grill, PJ and Company, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, Ironwood Cinemas, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint and Need 2 Speed. Apologies to anyone not mentioned.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

As the school year draws to a close, many FCA members will be graduating and heading off to college. Each Tuesday, pastors and guest speakers from around the community, and sometimes from around the world, share about their challenges in life and how God always helps them to not give up when the going gets tough. FCA Adviser Ty McMillen asked two FCA members, CHS seniors Sara Sever and Kamille Soderstrom, to share about what FCA has meant to them over the course of their four years at CHS. Sara and Kamille did just that last Tuesday as the many FCA members enjoyed pizza, provided by FCA Leader and Pastor Tim Plummer, and listened to the girls reflect on their time as close friends, members of FCA, and their plans for the future. After speaking, students asked them a multitude of questions. It was a beautiful time of reflection for the girls and a thought-provoking anticipation of the future for everyone else.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department's Athletes of the Week for May 7-11 are Chance Smith for varsity boys track and Jailene Salciedo for varsity girls softball. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Alfredo Chissotti is the CHS Student of the Week. About himself, Alfredo said, "I am an exchange student from Italy; I came here at the beginning of the school year, and I will finish my junior year here at CHS." Everyone fortunate enough to meet Alfredo loves him. Alfredo said about CHS, "This school is great thanks to all of the fun activities and the friendly teachers; all of them help you smile every day to make the school year a lot easier than it could be." After graduation from high school, Alfredo said, "I hope to become a computer software developer or a video editor in the future; in fact, I have been the producer of the CHS Digital Media class broadcast since the first one." Congratulations, Alfredo. Next year's seniors will surely remember Alfredo Chissotti.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.