Senator Square: Carson High American Citizen Essay winners announced

Who would imagine attending a Carson City School District's Board of Trustees meeting could be so darn fun as it was filled to standing house only with community members, parents, children and smiling faces? Everyone was having such a wonderful time listening to trustees excitedly converse with one another. Ultimately, they were waiting to hear from CHS Cross Country Coach Peter Sinnott talk about his amazing team results, and the winners of the American Citizen Essay writing contest. Recently, the CCSD Trustees sponsored their 17th annual American Citizen Essay Contest with the topic: Freedom of Speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, but sometimes it takes bravery to advocate what you believe. Describe a time that you or someone you know or a historical figure was brave and advocated for their beliefs. Superintendent Richard Stokes thoroughly enjoyed awarding the winners with a certificate, a check and a handshake of congratulations. At the high school level, 1st place went to CHS senior Karla Torres, grade 12, 2nd place to CHS freshman Cade Pronk, grade 9, and 3rd place to CHS freshman Dylan Bloomfield, grade 9. At the middle school level, 1st place is Bethlehem Lutheran's Sandra Denney, grade 8; 2nd place is CMS' Eva Lindbloom, grade 6; 3rd place is Bethlehem Lutheran's Joshua Fox, grade 6. At the elementary school level, 1st place is Seeliger's Hannah Budd, grade 5; 2nd place is Mark Twain's Nadalee Maldonado, grade 5; 3rd place is Elijah Williams, grade 5. The students and their parents enjoyed every moment of this beautiful evening. A huge shout-out of praise goes to the CCSD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Richard Stokes, associate Superintendent Susan Keema and the other amazing administrators for putting on such a wonderful contest.

NEVADA STATE MUSEUM AP ART HISTORY FIELD TRIP

On Nov. 1, CHS AP Art History students visited the Nevada State Museum. Upon arrival, three curators from the Anthropology Department met with students to share with them a variety of unique behind-the-scenes artifacts in the museum's collection vaults. Anna Camp, curator, and Rachel Delovio, collections manager, shared with students a wide variety of Native American baskets ranging from prehistoric to post-contact eras. With the guidance of collection curators, students analyzed differences in weaving techniques, motifs, styles and material usage in basketry artworks among different Native American cultures in Nevada and across the American West. In addition, students enjoyed seeing Dat-So-La-Lee's famous baskets and recognizing her skill at the craft. In another section of the museum, under the guidance of Dr. Eugene Hattori, curator of anthropology, and Julien Pelligrini, curatorial assistant, students analyzed jewelry, trade items and utilitarian pottery while considering the impact of contact with European cultures on the artistic decisions of Native American artists. Student Emma Hattaway reflected on her time at the museum, saying, "I learned that there are different kinds of weaving of baskets and how native people used natural materials to make useful objects." The field trip was an excellent opportunity for students to apply their learning of art history and make use of the Nevada State Museum's expertise.

EMPIRE ELEMENTARY AND CHS HELPING PARADISE CALIFORNIA VICTIMS

Boxes, boxes, boxes everywhere. Empire Elementary third grade teacher Kendra Ciccarelli said, "Thank you everyone for the items that keep coming in, it is wonderful; not only has it been a great experience for me, but for my students as they are enjoying writing thank you letters, sorting items and taping boxes." Ciccarelli plans on personally delivering collected items to the victims of the Paradise, Calif. fire. She added, "We are at the end of our collecting, and I am amazed at all of the stuff we have received. We are still waiting on a few things; however, we did really well." Though Ciccarelli was planning on heading over the hill tomorrow, she said, "With the incoming storm, we decided to wait; they opened a satellite donation office in Sacramento, so that is where we intend to drop all of our stuff." A shout-out also goes to CHS photography teacher Kara Ferrin's classes for donating their proceeds from the craft fair, and to the PTSA, which generously donated $250 worth of supplies. Kendra Ciccarelli also added, "Again, thank you everyone for all of your help in supporting my idea." To contact her, please email kciccarelli@carson.k12.nv.us.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

Recommended Stories For You

FCA served hot chocolate and cider Nov. 27 to all kids wanting a cup. A sticker on the cup read: "Pizza Tuesdays Room 214" and "John 3:16, For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life." CHS adviser Ty McMillen has been busy again this year working to foster unity and support of the students. Have a question for him, email tmcmillen@carson.k12.nv.us.

MEMORIAL BALLOON RELEASE

HOSA Future Health Professionals hosted a Memorial Balloon Release event at the CHS Baseball field Nov. 26. This event was open to anyone who lost a loved one and wanted to celebrate the remembering of a life.

HOLIDAY CONCERT

The CCSD Orchestras will have a holiday concert fundraiser Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. According to Orchestra Director Brian Fox, "We will have a Silent Auction, a Bake Sale, Popcorn Sales, and a free TapSnap booth with Santa on-site."

HELPING VICTIMS IN PARADISE, CALIF.

CHS Social Studies teacher Angila Golik, and a few other teachers, want to help the fire victims in Paradise, CA. since many of them know someone affected by the fire. CHS teachers Curtis Kortemeier, Mike Malley and John Martin have donated completed art pieces to be raffled among…well…everyone at the school and Carson City. They are asking other staff members and the Carson City community if they have any art pieces they want to donate for the cause. Please send Angela Golik a picture or description of the art piece to agolik@carson.k12.nv.us. Once she has all donated items, she will create an email showcasing the pieces; depending on community involvement, a raffle will be available from Dec. 10 through 21. Winners will be drawn before Christmas break. Please let Mrs. Golik know by Dec. 3 about an art piece to donate.

CHORAL ENSEMBLE AND MUSICAL THEATRE HOLIDAY CONCERT

The Choral Ensemble and Musical Theater Holiday Concert is 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Carson City Community Center. The CHS Orchestras will perform Dec. 4 and the Bands will perform Dec. 6, same time, same place. Call or email Fine Arts Department Chair & Choral Music Educator J. Andrew Sonnemaker at 283-1778 or asonnemaker@carson.k12.nv.us.

FIRST BASKETBALL HOME GAME

The first varsity home basketball game is against McQueen High School Dec. 4 in the Big Gym at 7 p.m. It is time once again to come out and show support by cheering on the 2017-18 Senators Basketball program. During the games this year, there will be raffle prizes, basketball gear for sale, and the ever popular "Seat of the House" for fans who want a chance to watch the game while kicking back in a recliner with a free drink and food item of their choice. Questions about CHS Basketball, ask the coach Jordan Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us.

FIREFIGHTING OPPORTUNITY

Bureau of Land Management representatives will be at CHS recruiting students for firefighting positions Dec. 4 at lunch in the new CHS Library & Career Center. Hourly pay ranges from $12.74 to $27.66 per hour, and no experience is necessary. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a valid driver's license, be 18 years old by the first day of work and pass a work capacity test. The application deadline is approaching fast. Interested? Call CHS Work-Based Learning Coordinator Yette De Luca at 775-283-1632.

PTA REFLECTIONS CONTEST

Students who enjoy art, music, and dance, or have an interest in writing, producing films and taking photos are being asked to participate in unleashing their inner artist with PTA Reflections contest. This year's theme, Heroes Around Me, calls for a unique interpretation through the arts. Pick up submission guidelines and an entry form today from the CHS Library or from CHS teacher Wendy Tims in room 235; return it by Dec. 5. For inspiration, visit the Reflections virtual art gallery to learn more about prizes and scholarships at pta.org/reflections.

WINDS AND PERCUSSION HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The Music Department is putting on a "Wind & Percussion" Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Carson City Community Center. Tickets are available at the door. The Concert & Cadet Band, along with the award winning Midnight Blues Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble will be playing holiday favorites. The bands will combine for the final number, Auld Lang Syne, which includes an audience sing-along. The musical arrangement of this piece is by Mannheim Steamroller. Please contact Director, Bill Zabelsky, at 283-1779 or email wzabelsky@carson.k12.nv.us. This is a one-night holiday event.

SIGN ME A SONG

The American Sign Language students are putting on a Christmas production this year. Everyone, students and the Carson City community, is welcome to attend this event Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Senator Square. Please bring family and friends to join in a night of singing and signing. MaryAnne Weaver, ASL, 283-1728.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Brynn Prunty, the young lady with a smile that melts hearts. Brynn has her sights set on going to the University of Washington, and to ensure she gets in, she is taking Honors English II, Honors Algebra II, Honors Chemistry I, AP Seminar, Honors World History, Spanish II, and Health Science I. When asked about her perspectives on life and success, Brynn said, "Hi, welcome to Chili's." Congratulations to Brynn Prunty.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

CHS is pleased to recognize Gabriel Covington as this week's Senior in the Spotlight. Gabe is a top student with a GPA of 4.95 and is finishing his senior year with a full load of classes, five of which are AP. He has an excellent academic performance, work ethic, extracurricular accomplishments and unquestionable personal character. Gabe is accomplished in other areas as well. He plays with the Reno Youth Symphony Orchestra as well as with Strazz, a youth strings group in Carson City. He was a member of the CHS Cross Country team for two years and continues to participate in the Math and Chess clubs. He volunteered as a math tutor to ESL students and last summer was chosen to participate in the Argentina Rotary Youth Exchange Program; he spent 7 weeks learning the customs of another culture and improving his Spanish. He also spent 6 weeks as a research volunteer at the Nevada Terawatt Facility investigating laser ablation plumes. Gabe plans to pursue degrees in physics and music and has already been accepted to the University of Edinburgh. CHS is proud of the way Gabe has represented his school and community and wishes him the best in the future.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.