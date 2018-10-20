Senator Square: Carson High Future Health Professionals compete before community judges

Earlier this year, 90 Health Science II Future Health Professional HOSA students competed in a Health Career Display event in which groups of two students researched a specific health career of choice, developed a visual display, and had to give a 5 minute presentation to guest judges explaining why they chose this career, what they learned by researching this career, what forms of research they used to complete the display, and what they included on the display and why. Students were scored in two rounds; the first round was the display board where judges look for artistic value, creativity, and originality, effectively providing an accurate overview that clearly describes the career. They also look closely at neatness, spelling, and grammar. In the second round, judges listened to the oral presentation portion for presenting the above information as well as voice, stage presence, diction, and pronunciation. Total points from both rounds were then tallied up and averaged, and the top three groups were recognized. The 1st place group, with a total of 179 points, was Gary Cortes-Solis and Edgar Rangel for their display on a Pharmacist. The 2nd place group, with a total of 172 points, was Abby Golik and Gabby Montes for their display on a Registered Nurse. Tied for 3rd place, with a total of 171 points, was Christina Brase and Lucia Chavez for their display on a Trauma Surgeon and Brenda Monrroy and Samantha White for their display on Pediatrics. Health Career Display is a competitive event offered at both the State and International HOSA Leadership Conferences. Students participate at the State level with the top 5 qualifying to attend the International Conference to represent the State of Nevada. A generous thanks goes out to all of the guest judges for taking time out of their busy schedules to listen and evaluate the event. Congratulations to all competitors for their hard work and excellent presentations. Also, please help the HOSA students by eating some wings in order to raise some funds Oct. 24 at Buffalo Wild Wings from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. BWW will donate 10 percent of the total bill; however, a fundraising ticket must be presented to the server for HOSA to receive the funds. Call 283-1710 or 1755 for a free ticket. All money raised will help send HOSA students to State & National Competitions. CHS HOSA students are not only busy learning at CHS, they recently volunteered at the Carson City Health & Human Services Drive Through Flu Pod Oct. 6 at the DMV. In school and out of school, HOSA students excel.

— Kelly Gustafson

Editor's Note: Gustafson is a CHS Health Science teacher and HOSA adviser in the Career and Technical Education Department at CHS)

TEACHERS' FRIENDSHIP WITH BLUE ANGELS CONTINUES

CHS mathematics teacher Billy McHenry not only flew with the Blue Angels, he developed a friendship with him. According to McHenry, "We actually developed quite a relationship and friendship with the Crew Chief of the #7 Jet." McHenry added, "Rob Weidehouse put us in the friends and family seating with all of the pilots and crew families for the show; it is how we also got the awesome picture I am including with all the pilots after the show." McHenry had such a wonderful time flying with a Blue Angel he created a video of his experience. Anyone in the community may access McHenry's video by going to the following web address: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CM2V17VQtYqu9LrpNSAhv6vVk5tvdOv4/view?usp=sharing Blue Angels Pilot Rob Weidehouse sent the McHenry family a note as they were leaving town. It said "God Bless America; my goal on this team was to reach out and make a positive impact on just one kid in 3 years, and if I did that, to me, this tour would be worth it." Weidehouse also said "Meeting your beautiful family has made me feel like I have met that goal; the honor and pleasure is all mine." Weidehouse went on to say "People like you are why I joined the Military, what makes deployments seem worthwhile, and I hope to see you all again down the road."

SAMSUNG GALAXAY TABLET DONATED

Recommended Stories For You

A big thanks goes out once again to locally and family owned Farmer's Insurance – The Bonkowski Agency. Owners, Shelley and Zach Bonkowski, generously donated a Samsung Galaxy Tablet to CHS teacher MaryAnne Weaver's American Sign Language students. Mrs. Weaver currently teaches 190 students, and one of her assignments involves the recording of video lessons for students to watch and practice signing. She also helps students record each other in order to provide peer feedback as well as record group projects to present to the class. She currently has four tablets to complete these activities and obviously needs many more. Weaver is slowly building a library of them to eventually have a class set, 15 tablets for her 30 students per class. Shelley, Zach and their daughter Zoe presented Ms. Weaver and her sign language students the new tablet in class. As there is little or no money available for such expenses, CHS is grateful for support received from the local community for local schools. The Bonkowski agency is located on Topsy Lane Suite 442 and is open Monaday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GUEST PRESENTERS

The CHS afterschool Solutions students participated in an enrichment time with Greater Nevada Credit Union completing the Bite of Reality program. Students learned about writing checks, balancing income with expenses, and learned about saving money. It was a great lesson and valuable learning experience for all. Another presentation was for the Girl's Strength and Conditioning class. Guest presentations and workouts were given by Theresa from Hot Spot Yoga and Staff Sergeant Thomas from the US Army. The girls worked hard and had fun. CHS is grateful to all of the guest presenters for their sacrifice of time and effort in helping students.

NEW SENATOR PRIDE STICKER

Show some CHS Senator Spirit; for $1, teacher Erin Been, room 257, has new 'Carson' stickers for students' Hydroflask water bottles.

NATIONAL DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP WEEK

Oct. 15-19 was National Digital Citizenship Week. Teachers use these activities to enhance their student learning. Digital learning and technology-enhanced instruction may be found at commonsense.org/education/digital-citizenship-week. Digital citizens think critically about what they see online and learn to make their own smart choices online and in life. That means understanding the benefits and risks of sharing information, knowing the difference between a credible news source and a sponsored ad, and balancing screen time with other activities. Digital citizens are not born; they are instructed by parents and teachers.

SPRING BLOOD DRIVE

The National Honor Society Fall Blood Drive is Oct. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CHS Small Gym. Donors are urgently needed, and lives are saved because of this selfless sacrifice. Anyone choosing to donate must be at least 16-years-old, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form when donating. All donors must show photo ID with a birth date. Students may sign up in CHS room #221; anyone else may simply drop by the Small Gym and donate. Snacks and drinks are needed; these may be dropped off at the CHS Main Office, or email NHS Adviser Brian Branch at bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

5TH ANNUAL STATEWIDE RECYCLED ART CONTEST

In support of Earth Day's 2018 campaign to End Plastic Pollution, this year's projects must be made with used or found plastic materials. Fastening materials may include tape, glue and/or string, and other materials as needed for structure or support. Submission of an entry form and photos of artwork are due by Oct. 24. More information about the contest, along with submission guidelines, is available at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.

24TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

This year's CHS Holiday Craft Fair is Nov. 16 through 17. There are 140 booths this year with Santa, the Senior Project book sale, and a raffle. However, adult volunteers are needed to help out with Admissions and the Raffle Nov. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents who volunteer help students qualify for a senior scholarship as well as provide additional stipends for school clubs and sports. Currently, the Holiday Craft Fair is full with vendors; however, they are still accepting applications for the wait list. Any vendor wishing to be added to the mailing list for next year will receive an application in January. CHS Craft Fair Scholarship forms are available in the Guidance Office; grab one today for an opportunity to earn scholarship money. For more information, contact Cathy Barbie at 882-8109 or email her at barbiecathy55@gmail.com.

ART TEACHER'S FUNDRAISER FOLLOW-UP

CHS Art teacher Mike Malley was able to give a financial donation to Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center from his Oct. 18 fundraiser at the Trimmer Barn in Genoa. Malley was able to sell several of his oil paintings for Breast Cancer Awareness in order to help those recovering from this awful disease. Well done, Mike Malley.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department's Athletes of the Week for Oct. 15-19 are Yanitzia Perez-Galvan for girls varsity soccer, Bradley Maffei for boys varsity football, and Valeria Martinez for girls varsity soccer. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Chris Bravo is the CHS Student of the Week. Currently, his classes are Weights, PE, French I, English I, Algebra I, Biology I, and Frosh Seminar. Chris currently plays on the Freshman Football team, and in his free time likes to ride dirt bikes and hang out with family and friends. Congratulations to Chris Bravo for getting noticed through his actions of kindness toward teachers and students.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior in the Spotlight this week recognizes Elle Teruya. Elle is a talented, well-rounded student who has demonstrated academic excellence throughout her years in high school. She has a GPA of 4.7 and has chosen either honors or AP for all her core classes along with completing a Career and Technical Education pathway in photography. Elle has been on the swim team since freshman year and plans on swimming again this spring. She is an active member of National Honor Society and is currently the Public Relations Officer. Elle is very civil-minded and helped raise money for a rural school in the Philippines where her own Mom grew up. The region is very poor and funds for education are limited. She was able to travel there this past summer to personally deliver the money she raised. Even today she continues to raise money to support the school. Elle's dream is to attend the University of Hawaii or University of Portland. She has not finalized her plans yet, but is thinking about psychology as a major. Carson High School is proud to honor Elle for all her many and ongoing accomplishments, and wish her the best in her bright and humanitarian focused future.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.