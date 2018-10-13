Senator Square: Carson High offers a Home Sweet Homecoming

Homecoming Week is a fun-filled time at CHS with a frenzy of activities and celebrations to honor the high school and its students.

The theme this year is Home Sweet Homecoming, and each day's activities centered on a different aspect of "Home." On Monday, it was "Make yourself at Home Day" with students dressing in pajamas, Tuesday was Home Run Day with students wearing their favorite sports team gear, and Wednesday was Home Away From Home with everyone dressing as tourists. Thursday was Chilling with My Homies with students dressing as twins. Friday was Home Means Nevada with Nevada blue and white clothing being worn by everyone. Each day was jam-packed with activities during every lunch and every evening. It is also hoped CHS students and the Carson City community did not miss the hilarious sketch comedy show Wednesday Night Live at the Community Center. There was a parade beforehand and the King and Queen crowning at halftime. The queen nominees were Jill Beglin, Kyla Cox, Cassia Giustra, Courtney Green, Nicole Hawkins and Lauren Thompson, and the King candidates were Peng Chen, Jack Dudley, Adan Garcia, Kahle Good, Hunter Rauh and Austin Salgado. The culmination of the exciting Homecoming week is unforgettable with the big Homecoming Dance taking place tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. in CHS' Senator Square. Homecoming brings memories to mind for most everyone, and it also brings movies to mind. In The Replacements, for instance, Keanu Reeves, as Shane Falco, says "I wish I could say something classy and inspirational, but that just wouldn't be our style; pain heals; chicks dig scars; glory…lasts forever." In Facing the Giants, character Jay T. Hawkins, Jr. says, "It don't have to look pretty, it don't have to look smooth. It can look like a dying duck as long as it goes through the goal." One of the most emotional sports movies ever, a Chick Flick some would say, is Jerry Maguire. Tom Cruise, as Jerry Maguire, says, "I love you. You…you complete me. I just…" And Dorothy Boyd, played by Actress Renée Zellweger, responds with "Shut up, just shut up. You had me at "hello." Home Sweet Homecoming, like really good movies, will not soon be forgotten.

SPEECH AND DEBATE

CHS Speech and Debate recently competed in the first season tournament at Douglas High School. In speech events, all 20 CHS competitors received at least one Top-3 ballot. Nate Wetzel and Ivy Campbell advanced to the final round of Novice Domestic Extemporaneous and placed sixth and fifth. Teammates Becca Trejo and Sophia Peterson broke into Senior Extemporaneous Finals and placed sixth and fifth. First time competitor Makayla Hernandez placed fifth in Novice Dramatic Interpretation with Marion Haffey placing second. In debate events, Nate Wetzel and Marion Haffey advanced into elimination rounds in Lincoln Douglas Debate on the topic of protecting reporters' anonymous sources. Both were undefeated in a field of 44 competitors after preliminary rounds, placing third and second overall. Ivy, Nate, and Marion also took ninth, third, and second place in Best Speaker Points as well. In senior Public Forum debate Mary Milburn placed ninth in Speaker Points, and teammates Becca Trejo and Kieran Dazzo placed second debating U.S. acceding to the Law of the Sea. The team thanks everyone who sponsored their trip to Nationals in June including the Carson City Lions Club, Carson Rotary, Carson City Elks, Carson Medical Group, Inland Commercial, Mourtisen Law, Helwig Winery, and Latcham Winery. The team is gearing up for the next competition at Wooster High in addition to the American Legion Speaking Competition and Poetry Out Loud.

VETERAN COMPETITION

Like his fun personality suggests, CHS teacher and Air Force veteran Tod Jennings challenged ROTC Chief Daniel Ingram, a Navy veteran, to a Gentlemen's Wager. Jennings said to him, "I would like to propose a gentlemen's wager on the Oct. 6 Falcons, of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs beating the Midshipmen of the Navy Academy in Annapolis." The wager was that during his preparatory period, the service member of the losing team must go to the winning team's class and sing the winning team's service song. Jennings expanded the wager to include Carson City Marine Corps recruiters as well, who supported the Navy Academy alongside Chief Ingram. And the bet was on. Well, the Falcons won 35 to 7, and the winner is Tod Jennings. Next week, Chief Ingram and the Marine Corps recruiters are scheduled to serenade the veterans of the USAF. Friends betting against friends, another reason why CHS is a great place to be a teacher and a student.

MARK OF A MAN AWARD

Hector Garcia is the first CHS student to receive the Mark of a Man Award sponsored by Cipriani's Barbershop in Carson City. Earlier this school year, Mike Smith approached CCSD Superintendent Richard Stokes and CHS Principal Tasha Fuson regarding instituting a new form of recognition for senior males at CHS. This award will identify a CHS senior each month who meets the following criteria: He must have a minimum GPA of 2.85, must exemplify punctuality, positivity, presence, persistence, passion, and have good citizenship and above-average school spirit. The young man will receive a plaque, a complimentary haircut, and a shoe shine at Cipriani's. Questions about this award? Call Cipriani's at 515-4038.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS AND SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

College Connections is for those interested in learning about college applications and scholarships. Currently, there is an ongoing FAFSA workshop at CHS in room 257 at lunch. There is a UNR BS-MD presentation and informational meeting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tech Center Conference room. This is an accelerated program at UNR for a medical degree. Interested? Pick up a pass in the Counseling Office.

WNC VISIT WITH REGISTRATION AND SCHOLARSHIP INFORMATION

Representatives from WNC's Financial Aid Office will be in the CHS Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday to give a presentation on the Nevada Promise Scholarship. They will also be there to help families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA workshop is offered to all families, not just those attending WNC. Questions? Contact CHS Counselor Mandy Chambers at 283-1915.

SPRING BLOOD DRIVE

The National Honor Society Fall Blood Drive is Oct. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CHS Small Gym. Donors are urgently needed, and lives are saved because of this selfless sacrifice. Anyone choosing to donate must be at least 16 years old, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form when they donate. All donors must show photo ID with a birth date. Students may sign up in CHS room number 221, and anyone else may simply drop by the Small Gym and donate. Snacks and drinks donations are needed, and these may be dropped off at the CHS Main Office, or email NHS Adviser Brian Branch at bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Athletic Department's Oct. 8 through 12 Athletes of the Week are Eric Tomita for boys varsity tennis, Shea DeJoseph for girls varsity volleyball, and Bradley Wiggins for boys varsity tennis. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of recognition and congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is junior Christina Brase. Christina is taking Wind Ensemble, AP Biology, Algebra II, Creative Writing, American Sign Language, Health Science II, and US History. She is also a member of two clubs: Marching Band and HOSA (Future Health Professionals). After graduating from CHS, Christina wants to go to medical school to become a pediatric physician, an emergency room trauma surgeon, or cardiovascular surgeon. In her free time, Christina likes to watch television or read a good book. Congratulations to Christina Brase.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Jadelynn Skenandore is this week's Pioneer High School Senior in the Spotlight. Jadelynn has served as a leadership student for three years which has given her a number of opportunities to help out at school and in her community. She has participated in a food drive for Friends in Service Helping (FISH), has visited residents of Eagle Valley Children's Home, has assisted at school barbecues, and has helped decorate and clean up at school dances. Jadelynn is in her third year in the Health Information Management program for Career and Technical Education (CTE). She participated in the State HOSA Competition in 2017 and 2018 in areas of first aid and medical assisting. After high school, Jadelynn plans on attending WNC. She hopes to pursue a career in criminal psychology. PHS is another high school within the Carson City School District. It has a smaller campus, smaller class sizes, and student-driven electives. Congratulations to Jadelynn Skenandore, this week's Senior in the Spotlight for PHS.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.