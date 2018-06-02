Senator Square: Carson High School Class of 2018 ready to graduate

The Carson High School Class of 2018 is going to step onto the football field as a group of students without a diploma and step off the football field as high school graduates with a diploma and a new wilderness in front of them. It is the last time CHS seniors will ever attend their alma mater as students. Many graduates will endeavor to seek a higher education by moving up to the next level, going off to college, while some will attend a trade school, join the military, or simply begin employment in fields of their respective choices and abilities. Class of 2018 graduates will attend Western Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Sierra Nevada College at Lake Tahoe, University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Brigham Young University, Eastern Oregon University, Southern Oregon University, University of West Alabama, University of Puget Sound, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Washington State University, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Montana State University, Peninsula College, University of Colorado, Portland State University, Boise State University, Los Angeles Film School, Institute for American Musical Theatre at New York City, Escoffier International Culinary Academy, Universal Technical Institute, and do not forget those who desire to serve the country in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Everyone in the amazing community of Carson City is invited to attend this once-a-year event; it is exciting, it is inspiring, and it is free. Saturday, June 9, white and blue robes will walk around the CHS athletic track amidst cheers of congratulations. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m., but arriving earlier than this will be worth the sacrifice of sleep as the crowd arrives early on both sides of the field. One last photo opportunity will take place the morning of graduation with all graduating seniors gathered together in the CHS big gym wearing their caps and gowns. All seniors must arrive at school and meet in the gym by 7:45 a.m. Family, friends, and guests should be aware that parking and seating is limited, so arrive early. Handicap seating and parking is also available, best seats in the house.

GNCU AND FBLA

Gurjant Mand, FBLA senior member, and Angila Golik, FBLA Advisor, received a $500 donation from Julie Slocum of Greater Nevada Credit Union. Gurjant is one of 19 FBLA students from CHS who will travel to Baltimore, Md., in June for the National Leadership Conference and competition. GNCU graciously supports all activities at CHS and has generously donated money to help students attend nationals. The national trip costs over $1,400 per student to attend, and businesses and individuals may help defer these costs by donating a tax-deductible contribution. Donations may be sent to CHS FBLA, P.O. Box 603, Carson City, 89701. Contact Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us for information about donating.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Thirty-eight employees who worked a collective 750 years at Carson City School District will retire this year. The retirees were recognized at the May 22 School Board meeting. "There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated service," said Richard Stokes, CCSD Superintendent. "They have all been great friends and outstanding colleagues; we wish them all a well-deserved retirement." Each of the following CHS employees has worked within the school district for 10 or more years, and with a great deal of tears it is time to wish these CHS teachers farewell: Spanish teacher Patrick Caufield, 1994-2018, Para-professional III Jon Elizabeth Fray, 2000-2017, deceased, Vice Principal Michele Lewis, 2005-2018, math teacher Christina Mannschreck, 1995-2018, Instructional Assistant III Linda Peton, 1991-2018, physical education and health teacher Shane Quilling, 2000-2018, deceased, Utility Custodian Dean Howard "Dean" Saunders, Welding teacher Charles Shirley, 1994-2018, and Instructional Assistant IV Debbie Sylva.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

The CHS intermediate and advanced theatre arts production of William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet was supposed to occur May 24 at the Shakespeare in the Park event on the Capitol grounds; sadly, it was rained out — one of those special times the weather forecast hit the mark. CHS Theater Arts teacher Andie Wilkerson decided to give it another go May 31 to give these hardworking thespians an opportunity to perform, out on the front lawn of the school, and teachers were invited to take their A1 block classes outside to watch.

PHYSICS CLASS AND THE ULTIMATE RUSH

On May 26, the CHS Physics classes visited Grand Sierra Resort's "Ultimate Rush" ride for their second semester final exam. Students, equipped with camera systems and accelerometers, collected data. Students taking on the challenge included Jessica Basa, Jakob Carlson, Jessica Stine, Evan Cherpeski, Daniel Escalante, and Derek Redlark.

CHAMBER CHOIR, CONCERT CHOIR, CHOIR I AND II

The following curricular choral ensembles at CHS performed exceedingly well May 29 and 30 at the Community Center: Chamber Choir auditioned group of 16 that also perform as members of Concert Choir, Concert Choir large auditioned ensemble of 48-60, Choir I freshman non-auditioned group, and Choir II upperclassman non-auditioned group. A number of the singing Senators have been recognized for their vocal talents this year. The 11 CHS members of the NMEA All-State High School Honor Choir are Dominic Ceragioli, Max Deeb, Hana Ikahara, Haylee Johnson, Paul McCorkle, Charlie Moser, Cassidy Painter, Nick Perondi, Quentin Powers, Melanie Proctor, and Wesley Sonnemaker. Please help support the Choral Department at CHS by attending concerts and making tax deductible donations to the Carson Choral Boosters. Corporate program ads may be purchased for publication in the programs for any of the concerts throughout the year.

SAFE GRAD

Safe Grad is back again with its night and next-day trip following CHS graduation. Parents and guardians of CHS students are being asked to volunteer. Carson City Community Center doors open at 8:30 p.m. Volunteers need to be at least 21 to supervise the party, check bags, serve food, lead games and activities, monitor doors, run raffles, and clean up afterwards. They are needed, in particular, June 9 from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., June 10 from 2:30 to 5:30 a.m. and June 10 from 5:30 to 8 a.m. This is a fun-filled night of action and adventure, and it takes community members to make sure it happens and continues to stay safe. Those interested in helping out may email chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com, or call 775-741-3918 to participate.

DISTRICT WORK-BASED LEARNING COORDINATOR

Starting at $13.79 per hour, having successfully completed one year of college, paid work experience opportunities abound for current CHS Jump Start students interested in business with the US Department of Agriculture. These Jump Start students looking for a career pathway in lending may work a part-time or full-time flexible schedule depending on the students' needs and may lead to a permanent full-time position with federal government benefits. Opportunities are also available for students to work at $10 per hour for the Carson City Library. Students must be 16 years old by July 1 and familiar with the use of technology and public service announcements. Applications are due June 15. High school students who are 16 years old by July 1 and interested in culinary arts and customer service also have a job opportunity available. This is a counter server, part-time, with variable hours and shifts weekdays at $10 per hour in Carson City. For information, see Mrs. De Luca in the guidance office, email her at ydeluca@carson.k12.nv.us, or call 775-283-1632.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL

Soroptimist International of Carson City offers a Girl of the Month (GOM) award for seniors who excel in academics and community involvement. Winners receive a $50 gift card, a certificate, and recognition of her accomplishments at the Soroptimist program meetings. Monthly recipients are eligible for the Girl of the Year award which includes a $1,000 scholarship. GOM winners from January through May, as well as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship, are Nicole Van Geel, Morgan Nelson, Ashley Lynch, Alexa Haight, and Makensie McDaniel. Makenzie McDaniel received the highest honor as she is the winner of the Soroptimist's GOM $1,000 scholarship. Interested applicants may reach out to CHS counselor Fawn Lewis for an application, which may then be emailed to Melanie Nelson at mnelsen@unitedfcu.com.

STUDENTS, PARENTS, AND ADVISERS

Class of 2019 senior photos are scheduled for June 11-13 at the Marriott Hotel on South Carson Street. Book a session today in order to appear in the 2019 Carneta yearbook because all seniors must be photographed by Studio Monet before the yearbook deadline. Appointments are limited, so please visit studiomonet.com, info@studiomonet.com, or call Studio Monet at 926-454-3888. Students must schedule an appointment to be photographed.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Whitney Bibee. This year, Whitney took AP Psychology, math and English college prep classes 095, 096, and 098, American Government, and Agriculture Leadership which is a zero period class, which means this class begins at 7 a.m. Whitney said about CHS, "My experience at Carson High has been beyond exceptional; I have made great relationships with my teachers from all four years, and this helped me to become a better student in the classroom." This is just the beginning for Whitney as she will be graduating from CHS this Saturday. Whitney went on to say, "I have also participated in multiple extra-curricular activities such as managing and helping with all three football teams my junior year, managing the JV boys baseball team my junior year, being involved in Future Farmers of America all four years, as well as the Mock Trials." Whitney added, "While being active in school and clubs, I still make time to serve my community by working with Kiwanis and many other projects in the area." With the little amount of free time Whitney is able to scavenge, she said, "I love to spend my spare time going on hikes and searching through the various trails near Carson, Minden, Tahoe, and Washoe, and I also love spending time with people I am close to." Regarding her future plans, Whitney said she originally planned on becoming a veterinarian; however, she said, "After taking the Veterinary Science class my junior year of high school, I realized it was not the career for me." Whitney said at the beginning of her senior year she felt a little lost and did not know what her future was going to look like, but she said, "After speaking with two Army recruiters in my American Government class, I decided to enlist and will be leaving a month after graduation, July 9, for boot camp." Congratulations to Whitney Bibee, one of CHS' best.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.