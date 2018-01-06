Senator Square: Carson High School library transformation has begun

Great news for Carson High School students as librarian Ananda Campbell is making sure her library stays cutting edge. Campbell was awarded both the Library Services and Technology Act Community Enrichment Grant, from the Nevada State Library and Archives and the Carson City School District Schools Foundation Mini Grant Teacher Award, to help fund Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Projects and assist in facilitating an ever changing CHS Senators Library Collaborative Learning area. This fall, Campbell began the transformation by moving the library toward a vibrant and collective learning center, a place to explore, create, socialize, and engage in digital and information literacy instruction as well as to study, snack, and, yes, even check out books both physically and digitally. She's so excited for the students. The grant's purpose is to encourage the "sort of program that will encourage people to participate in their library's communal efforts toward literacy and education and connect people with each other to support an enriched, engaged, and inclusive community." This $2,000 grant will purchase the furniture needed for the soon-coming space; however, Campbell is still seeking funding for wall-mounted monitors, Chromecasts, and an interactive touch-screen coffee table. Monies needed for Campbell's ingenuity don't come entirely from the CCSD. The larger of the two above grants comes from "The Institute of Museum and Library Services' LSTA Grants to States program, the largest source of federal funding support for library services in the United States." What many also don't realize is Campbell had to personally apply for these grants and compete with others to receive them. Though she's overjoyed at winning the grants, she still must complete a series of reports detailing how the money is used and provide student evaluative and self-evaluative information on an ongoing basis; however, Campbell knows these "LSTA funds help Nevada libraries solidify their roles as community educational centers, through planning, assessment, training, and partnerships, building capacity, and identifying user access needs." Many students can't access broadband at home, and Campbell knows today's gamers could be tomorrow's inventors. As CHS students enter their second semester of the school year, the CHS library will offer them time to think, create, share, and grow because libraries make leaders, the internet shouldn't have a slow lane, and librarians like Ananda Campbell have been helping people fact-check since forever. Times they are changing at the CHS library.

HOLIDAY REFLECTION

The results of the 2017 Craft Fair are in, and a new record was set for attendance topping out with more than $21,000 in proceeds for booth rentals, attendance and raffles. Carson City responded to students in need with donations of $2,400 for injured students as well as multiple barrels of food donated to the Advocates to End Domestic Violence. Vendors couldn't say enough thanks for the assistance from staff and students for helping with setup. Student booths such as FBLA, Cheerleaders, HOSA, Web Design SkillsUSA, CLS, Basketball, Photography, Senior Projects, Culinary, FFA, and Choir were popular with customers. A special thanks to FBLA and NHS for assisting with setup, Culinary for fixing a great Crafters' Breakfast, Cheerleaders for manning and providing for the hospitality table, and the Cheerleaders and FBLA students who stayed until the end to ensure all vendors were safely packed up. Photography class students offered to give all their profits from Santa photos to assist the injured students as well. They even had a surprise this year: An employee of Macy's Department Store stopped by and noticed the box of letters to Santa and asked if they could return at the end of the event to collect the letters for inclusion in Macy's Santa Letters project. Thanks goes out to Harold and Johnny for making this happen. Special thanks as well from event organizer, Cathy Barbie, to her staff: Colleen Krahn, Angila Golik, Teri Basa, Lynne Gentry, and Wendy Yang and the Safe Grad officers as well as her amazing husband, retired CHS teacher Bill Barbie. Thanks to all the guidance staff as well for including event information in the parent night activities so they could request volunteers and explain scholarships for seniors. Cathy Barbie apologizes if she missed mentioning someone.

OPTIONS NIGHT

Attention parents and guardians of Honors and Advanced Placement students, there will be a CHS Options Night Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning in Senator Square. The Honors and AP presentation will be held in the CHS library followed by the Jump Start presentation at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL WINTER WORKOUTS

Winter workouts, beginning after students return from winter break, are happening at the CHS Baseball facility for athletes interested in playing baseball during the upcoming spring season. Winter workouts will run from Jan. 8 until tryouts at the end of February. Any students interested in working out will need to fill out an off-season insurance wavier from CHS teacher Alan Matthews in the CHS math department, room 215. Mr. Matthews also will answer any and all questions regarding the baseball program, the paperwork, or the workouts. Email him at amatthews@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

Hey, CHS seniors, it's scholarship season, and Senator Scholarship Scoop is online every Monday at carsonhigh.com with the latest in scholarships, testing, college visits, and grants. First, go to "Academics," then click "Counseling Department," and next "The Scoop." Also, interested in learning more about scholarships and tips for applying? Come to College Connections Monday after school in room 256. Parents and guardians, have any questions about helping out? Call 775-283-1910, and ask to speak with a CHS counselor.

SPRING SPORTS SIGNUPS

The CHS Athletic Department is requesting Spring Sports Signups to occur from Jan. 12 through Feb. 14, and the deadline for sign-ups is Feb. 15, no exceptions. If physicals are needed — every two years beginning with freshman year — forms are obtained at the NIAA website (niaa.com) under the "Forms" tab. Both Form B and D are required for registration. Questions? Call the CHS Athletic Office: 283-1900, or log onto carsonhigh.com for important information regarding signups, eligibility requirements, random drug testing, concussion testing, and physicals.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's outstanding CHS Senior in the Spotlight is Bella Bruketta. Bella is an exceptional student with a 4.85 GPA. She's part of CHS' dual enrollment Jump Start Program and will be graduating in June with both her high school diploma as well as her AA degree. In addition to excelling academically, Bella's cheerful nature and genuine personality are assets that will serve her well in the future. Although Bella prioritizes her academics, she's also involved at CHS as well as in the Carson community. She has been a member of National Honor Society for three years and served on the CHS Student Council. In addition she has been a CHS cheerleader for four years. Bella is a Perry Initiative Scholar and as such participated in an outreach program to inspire young women to pursue a career in the field of orthopedic surgery. Bella danced with Ayako's Dance Studio in Carson City for 10 years. She has performed in the production of "The Nutcracker" several times and most recently worked as part of the stage crew. Bella plans to attend UNR next year where she will pursue a major in neuroscience with the hope of then attending medical school. CHS is proud of the contributions Bella has made to our school and community and knows she will be successful. Best of luck, Bella.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.