Senator Square: Carson High School student on her way to law enforcement career

Carson High School senior Cesia Enriquez is working to complete her senior project graduation requirement with the Carson City Sheriff's Office 2018 CHS Seniors Academy, specifically designed for those seniors interested in making law enforcement their future career. Enriquez is one of at least 18 students participating in the 2nd annual High School Police Academy. The interest in working with the CCSO was so great that to accommodate, CCSO adapted its community police academy to a high school police academy. CHS Police Academy is a 10-week program, and students meet Wednesdays at the Carson City Sheriff's Office, 911 Musser St., from 6 to 8 p.m. and are introduced to different law enforcement departments and positions. Parole and Probation, Tours of the Jail, S.W.A.T., Dispatch, Juvenile Probation, and the K-9 Unit are just some topics and areas explored. One interested student, a 17 year old with his parents' permission, allowed himself to be tased. Video footage of this may be seen on the Facebook page "CCSO School Resource Officers." The Academy will run through March 14, and every CCSO department will be represented with speakers from Patrol, Crime Lab, Evidence, Investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit DUI/Traffic, K-9, 911 Dispatchers, and School Resource Officers, and there will also be a SWAT team demonstration. Seniors are provided with the necessary information for their senior project and the required research time, or field time. Volunteer Coordinator Ken Smith leads prospective students in how things are done, why they are done in a particular manner, and why the SROs have such an important role. And if this was not opportunity enough, CHS has its own SRO, Dean Williams, a most approachable law enforcement officer and definitely one of the individuals responsible for helping Enriquez not only fulfill her graduation requirement, but also help her on her way to a career in law enforcement.

CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION EXPO COMING TO CHS

CTE is in the middle of preparing for the Feb. 28 Career Expo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CHS. This Career Expo will give students and parents an experience and picture of CHS CTE and Career Pathways program. CTE invites providers of post-secondary training and education like WNC, TMCC, Sierra Nevada College and UNR to illustrate the links needed for career advancement. CTE plans on tripling the number of employers invited and, this year, 137 invitations have already been sent with upwards of 80 confirmations. Hamilton, Panasonic, Tesla, NDOT and UNR Engineering have already confirmed. Veterinary Science, Horticulture, Greenhouse, Natural Resources, Entrepreneurship, Banking, Culinary Arts, EMT, Sports Medicine, Pharmacy, Graphic Design, Photography, Web Design, IT Service and Support, Engineering, Welding, Mechanical Engineering, Environmental Sustainability, and many other career choices will be present at the event.

NJROTC CYBERPATRIOT TEAMS ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS

Three teams from the CHS NJROTC in Carson City are headed to the semifinals of CyberPatriot, the Air Force Association's National Youth Cyber Defense Competition. Team One is comprised of Nevan McIlwee, Amber Murray, Angela Marquez-Martinez, Kyle Navarro, Christopher Paluch, and Cristian Ramirez. Team Two is Ryan Cooley, Junior Cronan, Cash Farnworth, Mary Milburn, Pinky Nguyen, and Tai Phan. Team Three is Bryce Ayers, Jared Deselms, Chloe Empeno, Kenny Fox, Manuel Hoyos Velazquez, Aaron Portillo, and Marcus Yeager. Established by AFA in 2009, the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program is designed to excite, educate, and motivate students toward careers in cyber security and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to America's future. CyberPatriot's core program, the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, challenges teams of students across the US, Canada, and from DoDD schools abroad, to find and resolve cyber security vulnerabilities in simulated environments. At the state level competition, held Jan. 19-21 within the All Service Division, 192 teams competed. CHS NJROTC results include Team Two placing first, Team One placing second, and Team Three placing third. The CHS NJROTC teams are among the 58 teams to have advanced to the regional semifinals round to be held in February. Led by Coach Chief Petty Officer Daniel Ingram, USN (retired), CHS NJROTC students excelled in the CyberPatriot X All Service Division qualification rounds, demonstrating teamwork, critical thinking skills, and technical knowledge key to a successful career in cyber security. Following the semifinals, the top 13 All Service Division teams will advance to the CyberPatriot X National Finals Competition in Baltimore, MD, with an all-expenses-paid trip to compete for national recognition and scholarships. More information is available at http://www.uscyberpatriot.org or from the CyberPatriot staff at info@uscyberpatriot.org. Contact Daniel Ingram, Naval Science Instructor CHS NJROTC, at 660-473-2308.

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

Recommended Stories For You

On Feb. 8, Destiny McGilvray and Benjamin Granados were awarded honorable mentions for their original photography pieces at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, in which more than 2,000 local pieces of art were submitted. Their work will be on display at the Nevada Museum of Art. Also, Diana Lobato, Kaelah Bowman, Sarah Woods, and Briana Sanchez competed in the regional SkillsUSA photography competition Feb. 10 with 18 other students from Northern Nevada. Scores were combined to determine the winners and the top 13 advance to the SkillsUSA state photography competition April 12, when the top 13 students from the north and the top 13 from the south will compete to determine the state winner. Sarah Woods, Briana Sanchez, and Diana Lobato not only advanced to state, but Diana Lobato ranked second, Sarah Woods ranked third, and Briana Sanchez ranked fourth. CHS photography instructor Kara Ferrin may be reached at 775-283-1652 for information.

CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND CONCERT ORCHESTRA PERFORM

The CHS Chamber Orchestra and Concert Orchestra performed "Stand by Me" at lunch time in CHS' Senator Square Feb. 15 under the direction of Dr. Brian Fox. The event came about in large part due to the "CHS Random Acts of Kindness Day." A wonderful time was had by all.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

CHS FCA Adviser Ty McMillen, FCA leader and Pastor Tim Plummer, and the amazing CHS FCA student members celebrated their love for CHS and its students by sharing hot chocolate Feb. 13 at lunch time in Senator Square. When asked what prompted this, McMillen said, "Simply, for love of the students."

ASVAB TESTING

Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery testing will be in the CHS Library at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Even those students slightly interested in joining the military should sign up in the guidance office with CHS counselor Monica Weaver.

SPRING TRY-OUTS

Baseball and softball try-outs are Feb. 24.

YES TO ACT TESTING

Parents, guardians, and students, ACT testing is Feb. 27 at CHS. Why is the ACT so important and beneficial to a student's future? The ACT helps students know whether or not they are college- and career-ready, it assists students with scholarships, and it is an entrance exam for most colleges and universities around the country. CHS teachers and staff are currently preparing students for the test with in-class activities, after-school boot camps, and videos explaining the ACT's importance. All CHS juniors will take the ACT college placement test, as it is the intent of CHS to continue to build on its past successes with students performing at the highest levels on this important exam. Questions? Call 775-283-1910 and ask to speak with an administrator.

GNCU SPONSORS CHS LEADERSHIP

Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum presented CHS HOSA Future Health Professionals Program President Hannah Golik with another check, this one for $250 to assist with fundraising efforts to travel to the State Conference in Reno in March. HOSA Advisors, Kelly Gustafson and Frank Sakelarios, will also be taking between 15 and 30 qualifying students to the International Conference in Dallas, Texas, at the end of June. Support from businesses and the community is greatly appreciated and will offset personal costs for the students themselves. Checks may be delivered or sent to CHS and made payable to CHS HOSA, attention Kelly Gustafson.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Casanova Segura, a freshman honors student who gives 100 percent in everything he says, everything he does, and everything he intends to do. He currently takes honors English, honors geometry, and honors biology. His favorite class is honors English with Mr. Brady. In his free time, Casanova likes to volunteer his time at nonprofit organizations, and he also likes to hang out with his friends and play video games. CHS congratulates Casanova Segura for being a positive influence on all those around him.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.