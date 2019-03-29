Senator Square: CHS teacher visits Montpelier

Editor's note: The following was written by CHS Government teacher and Future Business Leaders of America adviser Angila Golik.

I just returned from Orange, Va. from a conference held at Montpelier, former U.S. President James Madison's estate. I was chosen among applicants to attend this conference because I think our community needs to know the cool educational opportunities in which teachers are embarking. The conference covered "Gender, Sexual Identity, and the Constitution." The seminar, offered by the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution, located on James Madison's Montpelier estate, examined the adoption and enforcement of the Fourteenth and Nineteenth Amendments, and compared the failed Equal Rights Amendment movement in the United States with constitutional gender equality around the world. The seminar considered why gender is a constitutional subject; the relationship between women's subordination and other problems that are approached by enforcing constitutional gender equality; how constitutional gender equality disrupts and entrenches gender-differentiated roles in biological and social reproduction; and the future of constitutional gender equality in light of the constitutional protection of sexual identity. The principal scholar for the seminar was Julie Chi-hye Suk, dean for master's programs and professor of sociology of the Graduate Center at the City University of New York. Suk is most known for her recent work on renewed efforts to ratify the ERA in light of the theory and practice of gender equality provisions in constitutions around the world. Her dozens of articles and book chapters address the potential and limits of anti-discrimination law as a tool for eradicating social inequality. The Montpelier Seminars are part of a comprehensive plan of constitutional studies for educators at Montpelier. Each seminar is focused on an intellectually ambitious theme central to an understanding of American Constitutionalism and is concentrated on a set of primary documents assembled specifically for the program. I have been teaching at CHS since 2004, and I believe learning is a lifelong pursuit. The seminar was intellectually stimulating and brought a sense of pride to me being chosen as an educator from Nevada and representative of CHS. Gender equality and the application of equal constitutional rights of all people have not yet been realized in our country. To be in the classroom teaching students about the road to a "more perfect union" is one that I take seriously. I am honored to have participated in the Montpelier seminar. Nevada was the 37th state to ratify the ERA in 2017 — Angila Golik.

BLUE THUNDER MARCHING BAND RESULTS ARE IN

After competing only one other time, the Blue Thunder learned this week that it finished in first place in the Chinese New Year Parade. The parade took place in San Francisco Feb. 23 with over 10 high school bands competing in this prestigious parade. This is the second time the band was chosen to compete in the parade by the Chinese New Year Committee. Last year, the band placed second and this year they triumphed. The band's director, Bill Zabelsky, is extremely proud of this hardworking and talented group of students. Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch is a proud supporter of the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band and consistently assists with fundraising efforts in order allow them to participate in the 2019 Chinese New Year Parade. More than 100 entries participated in the televised parade, which featured ﬂoats, elaborate costumes, ﬁreworks and a Golden Dragon. To help support the band in the future, please contact Mr. Zabelsky at 283-1779 or wzabelsky@carson.k12.nv.us.

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV QUARTET VISITS CARSON CITY

The Rimsky-Korsakov Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia visited Carson City during a tour of the West Coast for four busy days of music-making. The quartet is made up of graduates of the renowned St. Petersburg Conservatory. As part of their musical activities, they gave a masterclass in the CHS Band and Orchestra Room. Students of Carson City School District Orchestra director Brian Fox participated in the masterclass as members of the quartet gave expert criticism and advice for pieces the students performed. Student participants included Spenser Bray, Nathan Parsons, Deandre Paplia, Eleanor Sturm, Emma Rosen, Tyler Gordon, Eric Vasquez and the UNR Nightingale String Quartet. At the end of the evening, the 55 masterclass attendees agreed the workshop was a "productive and edifying." The Carson City Symphony arranged for the quartet's visit and in addition to the masterclass, the quartet gave three recitals in Carson City that weekend, March 14-17.

WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY IS APRIL 2

To raise awareness of individuals with autism and in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Month, some members of the CHS CLS staff decided to purchase and wear their Autism Awareness t-shirts. Additionally, they will wear their shirts in particular April 2 for World Autism Awareness Day as well as every Tuesday during the month of April. In addition, the Senator Snack Shack, operated by CLS teacher Kyle Jordan's Job Skills class, will be taking donations April 2 to help Families for Early Autism (FEAT), a local organization. To contact Jordan, please e-mail kjordan@carson.k12.nv.us, and for more information about FEAT, visit http://www.feat.org.

SAFE GRAD'S SAFE AND SOBER 5K RUN & WALK

Though the event had to be rescheduled, due to the unrelenting snow and ice in Carson City, Safe Grad's March 30 Safe and Sober 5k Run & Walk was a great success. Safe Grad is also gearing up for this year's event June 8, and this is quickly approaching, so Safe Grad is asking community members to consider volunteering as a member. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad secretary Wendy Yang at 720-6160 or president Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635. Safe Grad is always looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations, too. For information regarding social media and advertising, contact coordinator Nubia Leon at carsonhighsafegrad.com.

CASSIDY PAINTER AND HER SENIOR PROJECT

Senior Project review is in full swing; however, judges are still needed to review portfolios and the 8 a.m. and noon panels on presentation day, April 8. If interested, please sign up at chssenio.rproject.weebly.com or carsonhigh.com, under Quick Links, Senior Project, or contact Ms. Mel at 283-1640, or mkunter@carson.k12.nv.us. Senior Cassidy Painter raised $1,500 to provide 2,000 bars of soap for an orphanage in Africa. Cassidy felt compelled to do this for her senior project to lessen the spread of illness and teach about the importance of hand washing. Cassidy said, "It was the first step to make a healthier lifestyle for those children."

FCA PLAYS BASKETBALL KNOCKOUT

CHS' Fellowship of Christian Athletes invited students to join them March 26 at lunch in the Big Gym for a game of Basketball Knockout. This game is performed by first forming a single file line and handing the balls to the first two players in the line. Everybody's first shot must be taken from a determined distance away from the hoop, typically the free-throw line. If the first shooter makes a basket before the second, they hand the ball to the next person in line, and if the second shooter makes the basket before the first, the first is knocked out. The game is simple, fast-paced and fun. Anyone may play. CHS FCA head adviser Ty McMillen looks for every opportunity to get students involved in academics, in activities and in FCA. Leaders of CHS FCA include teachers Charles Mann, Joe Clark, Nate Girdner and Phil Brady. Also supporting FCA are FCA area director Tim Plummer and Kurt Katzorke, Youth Pastor at Hilltop Community Church in Carson City.

CHS CHEER HAVING A PARENT MEETING

Interested in Cheering for CHS during the 2019-20 school year? Come to a Cheer and Parent Meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 1 in the upstairs cafeteria at CHS. Coach Sheila Story will go over all requirements for cheer and the football, basketball and competition seasons. Please contact Coach Story at 283-1675 for more information.

HELP BEAUTIFY CARSON HIGH

Spring is here, so please come by Carson High and help beautify the school from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 1; students will be working to clean up the CHS campus, and those students who volunteer their hours will receive points through the clubs in which they are active.

WIN THE GNCU PROM PACKAGE

Attention CHS Seniors, want a chance to win $230 of prom awesomeness? The Greater Nevada Credit Union branch at CHS is giving away a prom package to one lucky senior who will receive two prom tickets, a prom floral package and a $100 Adele's gift card. Entry forms and complete contest rules are available at the CHS GNCU branch. All entries are due by 1 p.m. April 5. Do not miss this opportunity to win this amazing GNCU Prom Prize Package.

COMMUNITY FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE COMING SOON

The "Under the Big Top" annual Father-Daughter Ball is coming April 26, and tickets are $40. Order tickets by going to eventbrite.com and search for Father-Daughter Ball – Carson City. Tickets also can be purchased in person at the CHS main office or on the day of the event.

CREATIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CHS LIBRARY

Maker Monday at the CHSenators Library is an opportunity for students to ease their brains back into school after a weekend of sleeping in. Students and staff are invited to visit the library Mondays at lunch to create, connect and practice self-care. Students have requested beatboxing and building birdhouses, so Librarian Ananda Campbell is seeking local volunteers to lead lunchtime workshops; call her at 283-1641, or email her at chsenatorslibrary.weebly.com. The CHSenators Library is a great place to learn, to make and to just be.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Kyle Boshard, nominated by CHS English teacher Cheryl Macy, is the CHS Student of the Week. According to Macy, "Kyle is an exemplary student, always respectful to peers and adults alike." With more than 2,300 students enrolled at CHS, Student of the Week is a true honor. About Kyle Boshard, Macy went on to say, "He does all his work, comes to school early, and helps out in any way he can; he is also passionate about automobiles, especially classic Mustangs, and is devoted to his faith." Congratulations to Kyle Boshard on being nominated as the CHS Student of the Week.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's outstanding Senior in the Spotlight is Maritza Filson. Maritza is an exceptional student with a 5.1 GPA, who will have successfully completed eight AP classes and numerous Honors classes when she graduates. In addition to excelling academically, Maritza's cheerful nature and genuine personality are assets that will serve her well in the future. Although Maritza prioritizes her academics, she is also very involved at CHS as well as in the Carson City community. Her passion is agricultural science, and she has devoted many years to the CHS Future Farmers of America chapter in which she has held the office of chapter president, student adviser, treasurer of the FFA Western Zone and is currently secretary. She has competed on both the state and national level in several categories and holds a Silver Emblem award on the national level in nursery and landscape management. Maritza is also a member of National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, the CHS tennis team and the CHS Philosophy Club. Outside of school, Maritza has volunteered numerous hours for the Greenhouse Project and is the student representative to the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee. Maritza is deciding where she will continue her education next year, though she has been accepted at the University of Vermont, University of California, Davis, Penn State and UNR. Maritza plans to study plant sciences in the pursuit of a career in agronomy. CHS is very proud of the contributions Maritza has made to the school, community. Best of luck, Maritza!

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.