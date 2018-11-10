Senator Square: National FFA winners announced

Winners of the 91st National FFA Nursery and Landscape Career Development Event held in Indianapolis were announced at the annual awards banquet, and students Connor Arnold, Alexsandra Knowlton, Maritza Filson and Hayden Story took home some medals. A spokesperson from Purdue University served as superintendent and announced the top 10 individuals; the national winning team members received cash awards sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation and STIHL Inc. For CHS Capitol FFA, winning the Silver Emblem as a team were Conner Arnold, Alexsandra Knowlton, Maritza Filson and Hayden Story. CHS team members Maritza Filson and Hayden Story also won the individual Silver Emblems with Alexsandra Knowlton and Connor Arnold winning the Bronze Emblems. This event tests FFA members' knowledge and skills in nursery practices and landscaping as they complete a general knowledge exam testing horticultural principles including plant anatomy, production, marketing, turf, landscape design and maintenance. Each participant must also complete practicums involving a landscape estimating, plant propagation or potting, identification of plants, disorders and equipment. Each team competed on local and state levels to earn the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention and Expo. This event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations. The National FFA Organization consists of 669,989 student members as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st U.S. Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. Visit online at FFA.org, Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

CHANNEL 2 NEWS VISITS CARSON HIGH SCHOOL

CHS celebrated Veterans Day Nov. 8 with the "Take a Vet to School" event where veterans from various branches of the military shared personal experiences and answered questions, and Channel 2 News was there to capture it all. Carson City students recognized and honor military men and women this week with Veterans Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, were encouraged to attend. Campus visitors should check in at the front office at each school site.

24TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

This year's CHS Holiday Craft Fair is Nov. 16 through 17, with 140 booths, Santa and a raffle. Admission prices are $2 on Friday night, which includes re-entry on Saturday and a raffle ticket. Saturday's prices are $1.50 or $1 with a canned food donation. Students K-12 are free, as are any younger children. However, adult volunteers are still needed to help out with admissions and the raffle Nov. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents who volunteer help students qualify for a senior scholarship as well as provide additional stipends for school clubs and sports. The Craft Fair Committee awarded 7 scholarships to graduating seniors last year who, along with their parent or guardian, volunteered to assist at the craft fair; the CFC will continue again this year adding another 5 to 8 scholarships, depending on profits. Between $3,000 and $4,000 will be awarded in 2019. Currently, the Holiday Craft Fair is full with vendors; however, they are still accepting applications for the wait list. Any vendor wishing to be added to the mailing list for next year will receive an application in January. Contact Cathy Barbie at 775-882-8109 or email her at barbiecathy55@gmail.com for more information.

ARMED SERVICES BRANCHES VISIT CHS

The Carson City School District's Work-Based Learning initiative and Career and Technical Education team are diligently working on opening a Career Center at CHS. Soon, one-on-one student services will be provided. In honor of Veteran's Day, the Career Center is hosting informational lunch meetings during the month of November about careers in the military. The WBL and CTE teams work collaboratively to offer students career exploration opportunities with the ultimate goal of preparing students for the workforce. District work-based learning coordinator Yette De Luca engages employers and schools to provide structured learning experiences for students, and vice principal of CTE Amy Freismidl provides students with the academic and technical skills necessary to succeed in a career pathway offered by CHS. For questions regarding this ongoing event, please call De Luca at 775-283-1632 or visit carsoncityschools.com.

MOB THE HALLS AND DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Nov. 8 was the monthly Mob the Halls and Dress for Success events. The day began at 7 a.m. with teachers greeting students as they arrived to school to help them start the day on a positive note. CHS also had its second Dress for Success Challenge with both students and teachers participating by dressing up with a focus on the career field of their interest. Everyone was then able to nominate the best dressed student and staff member. Safe School professional Alejandra Ayala organized the event and eventually awarded the students and teachers with awesome prizes. Staff nominees were CHS teachers Jared Hagar and Monica Chavez, and the student nominees were Abigail Marschner, Katelynn Wing, Nathaniel Conrad and Roberto Zambrano. The Dress for Success Challenge winners were students Abigail Marschner and Roberto Zambrano, and the best dressed teacher was Jared Hagar. Each will receive a gift card for going the extra mile to strut their stuff in their sharp-dressed style.

SAFE GRAD

Now is the time to consider volunteering as a member of the 2018-19 CHS Safe Grad Committee. Meetings occur the second Saturday every month at Re/Max Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad secretary Wendy Yang at 775-720-6160, president Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635 or e-mail carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com for details. Really cool CHS Safe Grad Booster sticker decals are available for the Class of 2019-26 including sports and clubs decals for $5. Students will find these decals for sale at upcoming CHS sporting events; however, students can also contact Kyra Hinton or order decals at carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com. Upcoming Safe Grad fundraising events are Nov. 7 at Dutch Bros. For every cup sold, Dutch Bros. will donate $1 to Safe Grad. At the Nov. 16 and 17 CHS Holiday Craft Fair, parent volunteers are needed for the Safe Grad booth. If interested, please email chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com. The CHS Safe and Sober 5k Run/Walk Feb. 9, and the runner's application is found at carsonhighsafegrad.com. Safe Grad is looking for sponsors and raffle prize donations too. Nubia Leonis our new social media advertising coordinator.

NATIONAL HONORS SOCIETY FOOD DRIVE

The CHS National Honor Society members are providing 25 Thanksgiving meals for families at Mark Twain Elementary School. Members are gathering items such as canned goods, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, rice, bread rolls and pies. Any community member may participate in this food drive. They may drop off any non-perishable items at the office in care of NHS between Nov. 10 and 19. Bread rolls and pies may be dropped off on Nov. 20.

SPIRIT WEAR

Looking for CHS Spirit Wear? A Christmas catalog has been set up for personal needs and those extra gifts for Christmas. The link to order Spirit Wear is carsonhssw2018.itemorder.com/sale. The deadline to place an order is Nov. 18 at 11:59, and orders are to be done online. Delivery is two to four weeks. Order pickup will be at CHS throughout December. Please direct questions to CHS teacher Erin Been at ebeen@carson.k12.nv.us. Unfortunately, there will be no returns or refunds allowed. All funds raised will go to the Senator Pride account at CHS. Also, $1 Carson stickers are still available in room 257 at CHS.

BUDDY ADS

The Carneta yearbook 2019 is always looking for new ways to help parents and friends celebrate graduating seniors and all students. This year, "Buddy Ad" Editor Jade Chan worked with the yearbook's publishing company to develop post cards to be mailed to all senior parents and guardians, inviting them to buy a personal ad in the 2019 book to congratulate their graduating senior. Parents collect family photos and write a message to their student that are then designed by Chan and her crew and placed in a special section of the book. Often, senior friends get together and buy an ad, collecting photos that hold memories of their favorite times through the years. Chan will be accepting "Buddy Ads" until the end of January. E-mail journalism and language arts teacher Patt Quinn-Davis at pquinn@carson.k12.nv.us to order an ad and for more information. Ads can be purchased through the school and online.

TRACK AND FIELD STARTS NOW

There will be a pre-season track and field meeting in CHS teacher Jared Hagar's room, #256, Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Hannah De Los Rios, a senior. Hannah is a diligent member of the advanced Publications staff, whose main job is publishing the 2019 Carneta yearbook. Although Hannah has been quite comfortable behind a camera, shooting some of the major events such as Homecoming, sports events and school classes and activities, Hannah is also involved in designing pages in the book, most recently taking it upon herself to develop teaching tools for both the advanced staff and the beginning Publications staff, presenting in-depth PowerPoints of the finer points of journalism writing and interviewing. She included insightful interview approaches staff journalists can use and ways of writing stories that add depth and interest to them. Hannah has stayed during her "off" periods (time when she is through with classes) to present her teachings. "It is staff members like Hannah who make my job that much easier and that much more fun," said Patt Quinn-Davis, adviser, who teaches English and journalism at CHS.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior in the Spotlight is Adelynn Puett. Adelynn has a weighted grade point average of 4.18. Adelynn's Advanced Placement classes are English literature, government and economics, calculus BC and environmental science. Her extracurricular activities include trumpet playing for the CHS Marching Band for the last four years. She is currently the assistant drum major and has been the high brass section leader for the past two years. She would like to be a part of the marching band at UNR. Adelynn has also volunteered her time helping her fellow classmates and has been a member of Link Crew, the Robotics Club and National Honor Society. After graduation, Adelynn plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno in order to study journalism. Her ultimate dream is to write for a music magazine, such as Rolling Stone or Pitch Fork. Congratulations to Adelynn Puett. May all of her career and personal pursuits come true.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.