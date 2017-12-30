Senator Square: Officials promoting Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve

A great beginning to a new year starts with safety first, and the Carson City Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Carson City School District and Partnership Carson City, is promoting their Safe and Sober New Year's for all Carson City youth by offering support to any middle school or high school student having a get-together on New Year's Eve. This is the second year for this program on New Year's Eve, and last year it was a big success in promoting and encouraging a safe drug- and alcohol-free gathering for youth. Students are encouraged to invite a School Resource Officer (SRO) to their parties. Sounds crazy, right? No way! This program works when any student at any type of youth gathering with three or more youth on New Year's Eve calls the non-emergency line for dispatch at 775-887-2008 and requests an "SRO Check." Dispatch will know exactly what to do. Students may also email SRO Jarrod Adams directly for a reserved time at jadams@carson.org. The SRO will come to the location of the gathering to meet with the kids, making sure the gathering is drug- and alcohol-free, and they will come bearing pizzas and prizes with them (while supplies last) to present them to the kids at their gatherings. It would be great to have SRO Dean Williams stop to say hello and drop off some gifts. The challenging part would be seeing him leave because he might very well be the life of the party! SRO visits begin at 8 p.m. with dispatch taking calls for visits until midnight. SROs are excited to visit teens this New Year's Eve. Please note SROs will also be responding to reports of juvenile problems, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken. Invite an SRO to a New Year's Eve party and get a visit from some great officers, a free prize, and a free pizza. Prizes and pizzas are paid for by Partnership Carson City, and questions should be directed to SRO Deputy Adams at jadams@carson.org.

BASEBALL WINTER WORKOUTS

Winter workouts, beginning after students return from winter break, are happening at the CHS Baseball facility for athletes interested in playing baseball during the upcoming spring season. Winter workouts will run from Jan. 8 until tryouts at the end of February. Any students interested in working out will need to fill out an off-season insurance wavier from CHS teacher Alan Matthews in the CHS Math Department, Room 215. Mr. Matthews will also answer any and all questions regarding the baseball program, the paperwork, or the workouts. Email him at amatthews@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENATOR SCHOLARSHIP SCOOP

Hey, CHS seniors, it's scholarship season! Senator Scholarship Scoop is online every Monday at http://www.carsonhigh.com with the latest in scholarships, testing, college visits, and grants. First, go to "Academics," then click "Counseling Department," and next "The Scoop." Also, interested in learning more about scholarships and tips for applying? Come to College Connections Jan. 8 after school in Room 256. Finally, parents or guardians, have any questions about helping out? Call 775-283-1910, and ask to speak with a CHS counselor.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ever wondered how the Carson City Sheriff's Office operates or how the detention center is managed? The CCSO will begin its 2018 CHS Seniors Academy, specifically designed for those seniors making law enforcement the topic of their senior project graduation requirement. The academy will be held at the Sheriff's Office, 911 Musser St., Wednesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., and will run from Jan. 10 through March 14 with different topics, speakers and presentations every class. The Academy will give seniors the necessary information for their senior project and the required research time, or "field time," to fulfill their hourly requirement. Volunteer Coordinator Ken Smith will lead prospective students in how things are done, why they are done in a particular manner, and why the School Resource Officers have such an important role. Contact SRO Dean Williams at dwilliams@carson.org, or call 775-283-7810 with questions and to sign up. Every Sheriff's Office department will be represented with speakers from Patrol, Crime Lab, Evidence, Investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, DUI/Traffic, K-9, 911 Dispatchers, and SROs, and there will also be a SWAT team demonstration. The Academy is open to CHS seniors. If seniors aren't yet 18, they must have a signed release from a parent or guardian.

SENIOR PROJECT HIGHLIGHT

There's a happening place during lunch at CHS in the school library … who would have thought? Recently, students and staff were drawn to the beautiful, colorful, and delicious-smelling salads and dressings CHS senior Yamaa Daoudi eats every day. For his senior project, Yamaa is working on developing a healthy lifestyle. The senior project is a CHS requirement for graduation, and Yamaa chose this as his project because graduating from high school is a powerful motivator. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, Yamaa embraced a vegan diet. His thought was if he could get through what's usually a food-fest during the holiday season, he could make it. What he didn't count on was the withdrawal effects from his junk food habits. The first week was pretty rough. To help prepare, he got rid of all temptation and junk food. Yamaa is drinking water only. So far, since changing his eating-style, he has lost 12 pounds! His family is supportive of this change and have joined in to support him. Yamaa realizes in addition to the weight loss, he wakes up each morning feeling better and has a clearer head throughout the day. His next goal is beginning with the New Year when he plans to begin an exercise routine to burn 500 calories per session. Students are allowed to eat in the library as long as they leave the area clean. Call CHS Library Clerk and Senior Project Coordinator Lavon Sollberger at 775-283-1640 with questions.

SPRING SPORTS SIGNUPS

The CHS Athletic Department is requesting spring sports signups to occur from Jan. 12 through Feb. 14, and the deadline for sign-ups is Feb. 15, no exceptions. If physicals are needed — every two years beginning with freshman year — forms are obtained at the NIAA website (niaa.com) under the "Forms" tab. Both Form B and D are required for registration. Questions? Call the CHS Athletic Office: 775-283-1900, or log on to carsonhigh.com for important information regarding signups, eligibility requirements, random drug testing, concussion testing, and physicals.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Jakob Corona-Bale. Jakob is a member of the CHS Key Club, and his interests are music, family, friends, and his favorite class at CHS — Rhetoric with Mr. Whatley. He also enjoys AP Psychology with Mr. Houk. Recently, Jakob pointed out he, Key Club, and Kiwanis were able to bring the Byassee family Christmas cookies at the hospital. He said of this, "I've been in school with Evan since the fifth-grade or sooner, and it was nice to see my friend standing up and recovering well." Everyone was so happy to pass a gift on to Evan Byasse, while he was in the hospital, because his brother Ethan is also a member of Key Club. As soon as Kiwanis heard about this, they "passed the hat" around to raise some support. Jakob says he loves attending CHS, another reason why the school is so successful.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.