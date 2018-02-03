Senator Square: Winterfest taking over Carson High School

Winterfest 2018 is here, and the theme is "Into the Depps of Winterfest" — as in Johnny Depp — with a week stuffed full of fun activities. Depp says, "I think the thing to do is to enjoy the ride while you're on it," and this is what Carson High school students intend to do all week long. Feb. 1 began with an assembly, and there will be daytime activities and nighttime activities all this week. Feb. 5 emphasizes "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," asking students and teachers to dress up as twins like the Oompa Loompas and not eat each other. In the movie, Depp, as Willy Wonka, says, "Everything in this room is eatable … even I'm eatable, but that is called cannibalism, my dear children, and is in fact frowned upon in most societies." I doubt CHS students will be eating each other, but they will, in fact, be doing some strange things. Feb. 6 dress-up is "Pirates of the Caribbean" with an eye patch but no swords, with the nighttime activity being a Black Pearl (rooter bus) to the Wooster High School basketball game; it is time to send the Colts to Davey Jones' Locker. Depp, as Jack Sparrow, says "Me, I'm dishonest, and a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest … honestly, it's the honest ones you have to watch out for." So the bus may or may not leave at 5:30 p.m., and $15 may or may not give students a ride, entrance to the game, pirate booty and a Winterfest T-shirt. Feb. 7 dress-up is "Alice Through the Looking Glass," a mix-match of clothes and crazy socks with the nighttime activity being the FBLA sponsored talent show at the Carson City Community Center at 6:30 p.m. with $5 tickets if pre-bought and $10 at the door. Feb. 8 dress-up is "Cry Baby" with '50s greaser letterman jackets and a nighttime activity of bowling at Carson Lanes from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with the crowning of the Royal Court at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 dress-up is "Edward Scissor Hands" with crazy hair and black clothes and a nighttime activity of a home basketball game against the Douglas High School Tigers, with a dress-up theme of blackout camo because it is time for some tiger hunting. The JV boys play at 3:30 p.m., varsity girls at 5:15 p.m., and the varsity boys at 7:15 p.m. Finally, Feb. 10 is the Winterfest dance from 7 to 10 p.m. in Senator Square. The lunchtime activity Monday through Thursday is team cannon(hand)ball with the winners playing the teachers Friday. This will "Deppinitely" be an unforgettable week.

THINK TANK

Students and staff have an opportunity to become stronger, calmer, smarter, faster, and more productive. Think Tank, a new opportunity at CHS, is Tuesdays after school from 2:20 to 3:30 p.m. in the spin room upstairs, offering a calm atmosphere with music and low lighting. Both staff and students are welcome (it is both detention and voluntary for students). Everyone is greeted at the door and told to get a yoga mat. Discussions are about the power of choice, personal self-control, and sometimes debriefing on individual instances of insubordination. Breathing and internal self-awareness exercises also happen as well as "flowing" through a few body poses in order to build stamina, perseverance, and an ability to laugh at oneself. Emilee Riggin, an English teacher at CHS, and the adult in charge, said, "As a measure of helping to educate students who are lacking social or emotional coping skills, we are implementing an alternative to traditional detention, and students will practice self-control of both their physical body and their emotional mind." Riggin goes on to say, "In doing so, students will learn coping skills that will help them throughout their lives, and provide them with skills to adequately interact with their teachers and classmates … improving the quality of education for all students." Yoga mats are still needed. They cost is $5 each, and 30 are needed to provide students with the consciousness of their own personal space as well as an association of calmness which will be developed over time. Please help by going to gofundme.com/yoga-mats-for-meditation-detention or contacting Emily Riggin at 283-1643 or eriggin@carson.k12.nv.us.

GNCU SPONSORS CHS BLUE THUNDER MARCHING BAND

Greater Nevada Credit Union Education Branch Coordinator Julie Slocum presented CHS Director of Bands W. J. Zabelsky with a $500 check to the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band (BTMB) to assist with fundraising efforts to participate in the 2018 Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24. More than 100 entries will participate in the televised parade which features ﬂoats, elaborate costumes, ﬁreworks, and a 268-foot Golden Dragon. This will be the ﬁrst time the BTMB will participate in this annual event, and it is quite an honor. However, it needs to raise $18,000. Residents and the community can help by participating in the "Adopt-a-Band Member" program. Each band member is required to find a minimum of four adoptions. The cost to adopt is $25 per member or $100 for a section. Those who adopt will receive a certificate, picture, and letter of thanks. To adopt a member of the band, contact any band member or Mr. Zabelsky at 775-283-1779 or wzabelsky@carson.k12.nv.us. Those interested in helping out may also contact CCBAI (Carson City Band Association, Inc.) President Dawn Cuellar at 209-543-4056 or Michelle Bowler, CCBAI Vice President, at 230-4748. Make checks payable to and sent to CHS Leadership Program.

CHS TALENT SHOW

Recommended Stories For You

The CHS Annual Talent Show returns to the Carson City Community Center. Auditions are complete, and 14 amazing acts will perform Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. This is the major event of Winterfest Week, so come join the fun. Tickets are $5 for students and staff if purchased before Feb. 6; they will double in price at the door. Purchase them from any FBLA member, talent show act, or Mrs. Golik at the high school. MCs for this year's talent show are Landon Truesdale and Jacob Wolz, and there will be a special tribute to Timmy Jones. Email CHS teacher Angila Golik at agolik@carson.k12.nv.us for information.

SUPPORT SAFE GRAD AND BUY A DECAL

Class of 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 decals are being sold for just about every club and sport at CHS. Students will find these decals for sale at the upcoming basketball game against DHS Feb 9. Volunteers are needed for the CHS Safe Grad committee, and meetings happen the second Saturday every month at RE/MAX Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary Wendy Yang at 775-720-6160, President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635, or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com with questions.

NHS WINTER BLOOD DRIVE

The NHS Winter Blood Drive returns Feb. 15, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the CHS library. Donors are greatly needed, and lives are saved because of generous donors. All donors must be at least 16 years old, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form with them when they donate. A picture ID is required as well. Getting donors is the key to a successful blood drive, and for each donor, NHS members earn two points. Email CHS teacher and NHS advisor Brian Branch with questions: bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Jan. 29 through Feb. 22 Athletes of the Week are Alyxandra Perry for the girls ski team and Jesse Case for boys varsity wrestling. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports, deserve a high level of congratulations for going above and beyond society's expectations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Teanna Calloway is the CHS Student of the Week. She has both honors and AP classes, which include honors history, honors chemistry, and honors human anatomy. Teanna said, "My favorite class is chemistry; even though it is the class I struggle with the most, I truly enjoy the subject and the helpfulness of my teacher, Mr. McMillen." She also enjoys the class because it is not an easy A. She said, "It is a challenge, which gives me more experience to learn new things." In her free time, Teanna likes to hang out with her grandparents or spend time drawing. She said, "I like drawing because it relieves my stress and brings a whole new sense of 'color' into my life." Thank goodness CHS has students like Teanna Calloway.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight is Karen Martinez. Karen is excelling in academics as an ESL student and also in taking very challenging college level classes. She currently has a 4.23 GPA and is taking a full load at WNC in addition to AP Spanish and a second English class at CHS. Karen came to the U.S. her sophomore year. She spoke little English and started out in first level language classes. However, she quickly progressed, making it to regular English by her junior year. Even though her native language is Spanish, she excels, getting mostly A's. She was accepted into the Jump Start College program her senior year and is currently taking dual credit college classes at WNC, maintaining a stellar GPA. In addition to her busy academic schedule, Karen participates in numerous extracurricular activities. On the swim team since sophomore year, she is also a member of NHS, and a tutor in the after-school Solutions program, helping students with math. She also has a part-time job to add to her busy schedule. Previously, she played clarinet in an orchestra and was a member of a theatrical group in Mexico that traveled around her state performing plays for various groups and organizations. In her free time, she likes going to the gym, taking walks, going to the movies, and hanging out with friends. Karen plans to complete her associate's degree at WNC, then transfer to UNR to earn her Bachelor of Science. Eventually, she wants to become a pediatric dentist. CHS is extremely proud of Karen's accomplishments and wishes her all the best in her future.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.