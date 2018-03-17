Senior lunch menus for March 19-23

Note: Menus for week of March 19 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Asian chicken stir fry, Jell-O with mandarin oranges, pineapple and fortune cookies.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered potatoes, zucchini, garden salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and cantaloupe.

WEDNESDAY: BLT sandwiches, three bean salad, cottage cheese, fruit and cranberry juice.

THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, house salad, French bread, fresh fruit and apple juice.

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apple butter and Chantilly fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and plums.

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, Italian dressing and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Garden vegetable soup, tuna salad sandwiches on rye bread, low-fat potato chips and mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, pumpkin bread and apricot pineapple punch.

FRIDAY: Chicken a la King over open-faced biscuits, broccoli, grape salad, rice pilaf and bananas.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and plums.

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, Italian dressing and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Garden vegetable soup, tuna salad sandwiches on rye bread, low-fat potato chips and mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, pumpkin bread and apricot pineapple punch.

FRIDAY: Chicken a la King over open-faced biscuits, broccoli, grape salad, rice pilaf and bananas.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Stir fried beef with mushrooms, sugar snap peas and water chestnuts, fruit salad, V8 juice, white rice, fortune cookies and citrus twist trifle.

TUESDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and spiced applesauce.

WEDNESDAY: Steak strips smothered in onions, roasted butternut squash, dinner rolls, green snap beans, mixed green salad, Italian dressing and pears.

THURSDAY: Chili with beans, corn bread, cheese and onions, orange juice, cottage cheese, peaches and chocolate cream pie.

FRIDAY: Fried chicken salad with tomatoes, baby corn, green onion, buttermilk ranch dressing, bread sticks and fresh melon.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and plums.

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, black eyed peas, garden salad, whole wheat bread, margarine, Italian dressing and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Garden vegetable soup, tuna salad sandwiches on rye bread, low-fat potato chips and mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Taco casserole, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, pumpkin bread and apricot pineapple punch.

FRIDAY: Chicken a la King over open-faced biscuits, broccoli, grape salad, rice pilaf and bananas.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Lemon pepper salmon, broccoli, garlic bread and pears.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, salad, bran rolls and mixed berries.

WEDNESDAY: Ravioli with broccoli and Alfredo, Italian veggies and bananas.

THURSDAY: Chicken in orange sauce, rice, spring salad, savory style beans and pineapple poppy seed salad.

FRIDAY: Grilled turkey and Swiss, carrots and mandarin oranges.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, vegetable salad and cherry Jell-O with oranges.

TUESDAY: Sloppy Joes, baked beans, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Herbed baked chicken, dressing, pan gravy, peas and onions, salad and fruit parfait.

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, squash, salad, dinner rolls and sherbet.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Flour dusted sole, rice pilaf, vegetables, biscuits and cake.