Senior lunch menus for Oct. 1-5

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 1 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Chili cheese fries, house salad, whole wheat roll, fresh oranges, diced peaches.

TUESDAY: Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, orange mango cup, whole wheat bread.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, mixed veggies, applesauce, whole wheat bun.

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, long grain rice, California blend veggies, fresh grapes, whole wheat roll.

FRIDAY: Chili lime baked fish, rice pilaf, asparagus, lentil salad, mixed greens, whole wheat roll, cake, ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles and mushrooms, Scandinavian vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, oranges.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, spinach, French dressing, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for senior picnic at Mountain View Park in Yerington.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles and mushrooms, Scandinavian vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, oranges.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, spinach, French dressing, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for senior picnic at Mountain View Park in Yerington.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, spinach, French dressing, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup.

TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles and mushrooms, Scandinavian vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole wheat bread, margarine, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for senior picnic at Mountain View Park in Yerington.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chef salad, peach cobbler.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, salad, bran roll, mixed berries.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit.

THURSDAY: Lemon butter chicken, creamy garlic shells, broccoli, cauliflower.

FRIDAY: Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potato, salad, strawberries.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles and mushrooms, Scandinavian vegetables, whole wheat roll, margarine, oranges.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, spinach, French dressing, baby carrots, fresh fruit cup.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue pork riblet, macaroni salad, baked beans, chuck wagon corn, whole wheat roll, spiced applesauce.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad, low-sodium and low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for senior picnic at Mountain View Park in Yerington.