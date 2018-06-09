Senior lunch menus for the week of June 11

Note: Menus for week of June 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, tomato, onion, lettuce, baked beans, cantaloupe and mixed vegetables.

TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, sourdough bread with margarine, scones, blushed pears and fruit juice.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, whole wheat bread and strawberries.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with turkey, ham, tomato, olives, onion and avocado, French bread and yogurt with berries.

FRIDAY: Chicken Florentine over spinach with white sauce, garlic bread sticks, fruit juice and Waldorf and cheddar salad.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chili dogs on whole wheat buns, cheese, onion, Tater Tots, three-bean salad and watermelon.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion, carrot and pineapple rice, stir fry veggies, fresh apples and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, spinach, French dressing and fresh fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, and Chantilly fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Father's Day/birthday lunch: pulled pork sandwiches on whole wheat buns, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream.

Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive:

MONDAY: Chili dogs on whole wheat buns, cheese, onion, Tater Tots, three-bean salad and watermelon.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion, carrot and pineapple rice, stir fry veggies, fresh apples and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Father's Day lunch: pulled pork sandwiches on whole wheat buns, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, and Chantilly fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, spinach, French dressing and fresh fruit cups.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri veggies, apricot halves and cherry walnut dessert.

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, whole wheat dinner rolls and fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, garden salad with ranch dressing, pear cups, mashed potatoes and gravy, asparagus tips, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing, brown long grain rice, green peas, grapes and cracked wheat bread.

FRIDAY: Father's Day celebration: Charleston chicken over rice, broccoli, low-sodium bacon, romaine and Swiss salad, pineapple juice and angel food cake with fresh strawberries and whipped topping.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chili dogs on whole wheat buns, cheese, onion, Tater Tots, three-bean salad and watermelon.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion, carrot and pineapple rice, stir fry veggies, fresh apples and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, and Chantilly fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, spinach, French dressing and fresh fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Father's Day lunch: pulled pork sandwiches on whole wheat buns, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream.

Storey County Senior Center, corner of E and Mill streets, Virginia City:

MONDAY: Pork chop paprikash, asparagus, pasta salad and melon.

TUESDAY: Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, bread and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, cheese and fruit.

THURSDAY: Beef pot roast with gravy, salad, spiced peaches and rolls.

FRIDAY: Chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, salad and berry cups.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Chili dogs on whole wheat buns, cheese, onion, Tater Tots, three-bean salad and watermelon.

TUESDAY: Salad bar, whole wheat rolls, chicken noodle soup, fresh apples, milk/tea and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, spinach, French dressing and fresh fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, and Chantilly fruit cups.

FRIDAY: Father's Day lunch: pulled pork sandwiches on whole wheat buns, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, orange juice, cake and ice cream.